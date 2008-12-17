from the Is-your-luggage-checked...-or-plaid? dept.
Most U.S. airlines set to limit use of 'smart bags'
"Smart bags, also known as smart luggage, have become more popular over the last few months, and they are expected to be a popular gift this holiday season," said American Airlines. "However, smart bags contain lithium battery power banks, which pose a risk when they are placed in the cargo hold of an aircraft."
The bags generally have USB ports where customers can recharge their phones and other devices. They might also have GPS to track the bag's location in case it gets lost, electronic locks and a weight scale to prevent overpacking. Some even [have] a motor to propel the bags so that they can double as a scooter or just follow their owner around the airport.
Airlines are worried that the batteries could cause a fire in the cargo hold that would go undetected. Most of the bans will allow fliers to check the bags if the battery can be removed and carried by the passenger in the cabin. But many of the bags already on the market have batteries that can't be removed.
American was the first U.S. carrier to announce a new policy Friday to require passengers checking smart luggage to remove the lithium ion batteries. If the bag will be traveling in the cabin, the battery can remain installed as long as it is powered off. Now Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines have announced similar policies set to take effect on Jan. 15. Both airlines will [be] requiring that even carry on bags must have the batteries that removed.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Friday December 08, @03:59PM (3 children)
I feel sorry for what seems to be a majority of people in the US that live in a constant state of fear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @04:05PM
You get used to it. 💊💉💣
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @04:13PM
The USian politicians and their leash-holders have been using the book 1984 as a how-to guide. Governments control the schools, demand attendance to said schools, been impressed with a trust in and reliance on "authority", and the govcorp media has been screaming non-stop about deadly dangers and dastardly deed doers. It's the result of a bunch of big manufacturing corp owners that decided back around the 1900s that they could really use more factory workers that weren't too keen on making intellectual trouble for them.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday December 08, @04:23PM
How is this "living in a constant state of fear"? I get it that a lot of Americans are indeed paranoid about stuff they really don't need to worry so much about, like street crime (which according to conservatives is out of control, but according to reality has been going down steadily since its peak in the 70s, though admittedly still there's dangerous places and the US overall certainly isn't as safe as Japan where street crime basically doesn't exist). However, this is about batteries, not an irrational fear of other people. Lithium batteries can and do fail, and as Samsung showed last year (and has been shown other times), these batteries can catch fire. On an airplane, that's very dangerous, especially in the cargo hold where there's no one around to see it early and spray it with a fire extinguisher. This is just a basic safety issue, not paranoia.
I say this story is a good example of why it's dumb to be an early adopter of new gadgets. These lazy idiots (you can't even pull your own luggage??) bought these expensive pieces of luggage and now probably won't be able to take them on an airplane. Too bad, so sad.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday December 08, @04:23PM
I believe this to be the real reason. Up until now customers have had to deal with "we will call you when we find it" or "its still being unloaded", how dare customers go so far as to want to know the real location of their bags.
