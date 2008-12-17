HPCwire reports on an analysis of the November 2015 TOP500 Supercomputer list by co-creator Dr. Erich Strohmaier showing "nothing wrong with Moore's Law". Strohmaier examined China's jump in installed systems and performance growth trends.

China's surge is mainly attributed to "surprise company" Sugon, which submitted smaller sytems. It achieved 3rd place in vendor market share, but just 7th in terms of installed performance, with 21 petaflops. Strohmaier says that Sugon was new to supercomputing and took the time and energy to run the LINPACK benchmark across all systems, "regardless of how well or badly they run and gave us the number". Lenovo became a Chinese company, and some "artifact" systems were labelled Lenovo/IBM or IBM/Lenovo. Strohmaier also pointed to Inspur with 15 systems.

Strohmaier identifies two inflection points in TOP500 performance development. The growth trajectory dips in 2008 and 2014, showing the effects of financial and technology changes. Turnover has decreased since 2008, with 1.27 year old systems before 2008 and roughly 3 year old systems today. However, by filtering out systems with NVIDIA and Xeon Phi coprocessors, Strohmaier identified an Rmax/socket trend that continues to follow Moore's Law and is the product of the average number of cores per socket and the performance per core. Since the performance per socket continues to increase at an exponential rate, it is the lack of growth in total number of sockets that explains TOP500 stagnation. "So it's clearly a technological reason, but it's not a reason on a chip, it's actually a reason on the facility and system level that is most likely related to either power or money or both."

