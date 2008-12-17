17/12/08/0233254 story
posted by martyb on Saturday December 09, @01:57AM
from the this-IS-rocket-science dept.
ArsTechnica has a great story about NASA's early space program and how the tragic fire during Apollo 1's testing was a turning point for the program.
As Gus Grissom said, "The conquest of space is worth the risk of life." He was one of the astronauts who died in the Apollo 1 fire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 09, @02:06AM
Conquest of low earth orbit.
Yes, we have been to the moon several times, but it seems LEO is where the money is.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 09, @02:32AM (1 child)
I would say, the greater risk of life is NOT going into space. A single catastrophic event, right now, can cause the death of 100% of humanity. With several colonies "out there", even small colonies, man may well survive that catastrophic event, with only 98 or 99% fatalities. 99.999% dead is at least slightly better than 100% dead. More, and larger bases, habitats, and colonies will improve that percentage. Even if we never reach the stars, we can move significant portions of our population off of this one rock.
Of course, there is some critical point at which it can all work after the apocalypse. A few hundred people in space probably won't work. Probably not even a couple thousand. Mankind's survival will probably depend on at least on "safe" place, housing several thousands, capable of helping to support many other smaller facilities.
And, for once, that diversity mantra will play a key part in survival. Yeah, we WANT as many different races, cultures, and ethnic backgrounds as possible. In this survival situation, that diversity may be more important than any other factors.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 09, @02:43AM
I'm skimming, and looking at photos. One of the things I notice is, the authors don't claim credit for "firsts", so much as "first US space walk" etc. There really is no point in robbing the Russians of their proper dues. They beat us to many firsts. In fact, we were pretty damned late to the game, so it's hard to claim very many firsts. First to the moon was a pretty big one, and that's good enough, from a historical perspective.
