Patreon is defending a new payment structure that critics say hurts smaller artists. The change, which goes into effect on December 18th, adds a processing fee to each individual patron pledge, instead of taking the cut out of creators' total earnings. Because this fee includes a flat 35-cent charge on top of a percentage, it disproportionately affects people making small pledges, or pledging to multiple artists. Artists have complained that they're losing patrons after the announcement — but Patreon says it's an inevitable consequence of some other changes to the platform.

Patreon initially said that this fee made artists' earnings more predictable, because they'd only have to worry about a single 5 percent cut taken by Patreon. In an update, however, the company said that's not all that's going on. It's apparently linked to a minor-seeming change in when Patreon processes pledges.

Previously, Patreon charged for most pledges at the start of the month, but also let artists charge first-time backers as soon as they pledged. People seemed to be "double-charged" if they signed up toward the end of a month, so Patreon switched to charging them at the monthly anniversary of their initial pledge. Patreon says that means that more individual transactions are being processed, which jacks up credit card fees. (To make things even more complicated, some people pledge per-video or per-post, adding more rounds of payments.) So rather than dramatically cutting how much money creators get, it's passing that fee to backers.

[...] Some critics have characterized this as a deliberately exploitative or bad-faith move from Patreon; a widely cited thread by author Chris Buecheler suggests that the platform is under pressure from investors. But Patreon has also simply spent a long time struggling with its payment system. It introduced upfront payments — the source of the "double-charging" issue — because artists complained that patrons would sign up for perks and cancel before their first payment. Now, it's apparently trying to solve a problem with that system, and creating another issue in the process.