Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

LA Weekly Bought; Staff Fired

posted by martyb on Saturday December 09, @11:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the sign-of-things-to-come? dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

America Magazine reports:

"LA Weekly is being sold to Semanal Media, a mysterious new company," reported the L.A. Times; other news outlets offered much the same, noting that none of the newly-created Semanal's investment partners would make their names known.

As LA Weekly's more than three million online readers—the largest of any alternative weekly in the country—read about renters being summarily evicted simply for asking about increased rents, Semanal's new operations manager, Brian Calle, fired nine of the magazine's 13 staff, including all of its editors and its publisher.

"We were expecting there to be some pain with the sale of @LAWeekly," wrote editor-in-chief Mara Shalhoup online. "But we weren't expecting the Red Wedding."

[...] Two days later, in his first official message to readers, Mr. Calle spun the move as indicative of the news media's broader struggles in the digital age. LA Weekly, he said, had been on a "declining trajectory" and the new owners wanted to help make the publication "relevant" again.

Original Submission


«  A Spring-Loaded Sensor For Cholesterol In Cells
LA Weekly Bought; Staff Fired | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday December 10, @12:34AM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 10, @12:34AM (#607848) Journal

    Go read the La Weekly Wiki article. [wikipedia.org]

    This is the same tempest in the same teapot that has been going on since 1978. Its always been a drama-club (in every sense of the word) over there, and this changes nothing. Different faces. Same wrists.

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(1)