SpaceX to Try Reusing Both Rocket and Spacecraft for Historic ISS Mission

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 10, @06:58AM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

In a first for the company, SpaceX is planning to launch a supply mission to the International Space Station using both a pre-flown first stage rocket and a Dragon capsule that has already been in orbit.

The mission, which will carry 4,800 lbs of food, water, and science experiments to the astronauts in low-Earth orbit, was due to take off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday. But NASA said the launch had been kicked back to Tuesday due to "account pad readiness, requirements for science payloads, space station crew availability, and orbital mechanics."

There will be some nervous Musketeers watching the launch – the company has launched three pre-flown rockets without a hitch this year but those were commercial satellite launches, not a supply mission for SpaceX's biggest customer. For the superstitious there's an extra worry, this is SpaceX's 13th mission to the ISS.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/12/08/spacex_to_try_reusing_both_rocket_and_spacecraft_for_historic_iss_mission/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 10, @07:23AM

    I'm sorry I'm late… because of orbital mechanics, you know.

