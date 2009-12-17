Stories
Google Pauses Crackdown on Apps That Use Accessibility Features

posted by janrinok on Sunday December 10, @01:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the explain-yourself dept.
/dev/random Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666_

Google will take 30 days to gather feedback on 'responsible' uses of accessibility code before cracking down.

Almost a month ago, Google cracked down on developers that used Android's accessibility features for apps that weren't expressly created for people with disabilities. The company told developers that they had to show how their code actually helped those with a disability or face removal from the Play Store within 30 days. Now, however, Google is pausing that final solution for another month to consider "responsible and innovative uses of accessibility services."

[...] In the current email, Google asked recipients to send feedback around their appropriate use of the accessibility features in Android: "If you believe your app uses the Accessibility API for a responsible, innovative purpose that isn't related to accessibility, please respond to this email and tell us more about how your app benefits users. This kind of feedback may be helpful to us as we complete our evaluation of accessibility services."

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/12/08/google-pauses-crackdown-apps-accessibility-features/

Also reported at https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/12/google-pauses-android-accessibility-app-crackdown-after-public-outcry/

