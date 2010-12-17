Stories
Bronze Age Artifacts Contain Meteoric Iron

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 10, @11:18PM   Printer-friendly
from the metals-from-heaven dept.
takyon writes:

Bronze Age artifacts used meteoric iron

The Iron Age began in Anatolia and the Caucasus around 1200 BCE. But nearly 2,000 years earlier, various cultures were already fashioning objects out of iron. These items were extremely rare and always greatly treasured. Iron ore abounds on the Earth's surface. So what made these artifacts so valuable? Initial research had shown that some were made with iron from meteorites, which led scientists to wonder how many others were. Albert Jambon gathered the available data and conducted his own nondestructive chemical analyses of samples using a portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometer. His collection of iron artifacts includes beads from Gerzeh (Egypt, −3200 BCE); a dagger from Alaca Höyük (Turkey, −2500 BCE); a pendant from Umm el-Marra (Syria, −2300 BCE); an axe from Ugarit (Syria, −1400 BCE) and several others from the Shang dynasty civilization (China, −1400 BCE); and the dagger, bracelet, and headrest of Tutankhamen (Egypt, −1350 BCE).

Also at New Atlas and BGR.

Bronze Age iron: Meteoritic or not? A chemical strategy. (DOI: 10.1016/j.jas.2017.09.008) (DX)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 10, @11:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 10, @11:23PM (#608106)

    N/t

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday December 10, @11:44PM (3 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday December 10, @11:44PM (#608112)

    I'm not saying, but still....

    • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday December 10, @11:51PM (1 child)

      by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 10, @11:51PM (#608116) Journal

      Let's just leave it at "extra-terrestial", OK?

      • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday December 11, @12:04AM

        by Snotnose (1623) on Monday December 11, @12:04AM (#608120)

        You sound like you don't think our brothers in space didn't send those meteorites into specific places at specific times to help the needy.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @12:04AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @12:04AM (#608121)

      Come on Snotnose your anonymity is here is done, you are clearly Giorgio A. Tsoukalos.

