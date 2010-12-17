from the metals-from-heaven dept.
Bronze Age artifacts used meteoric iron
The Iron Age began in Anatolia and the Caucasus around 1200 BCE. But nearly 2,000 years earlier, various cultures were already fashioning objects out of iron. These items were extremely rare and always greatly treasured. Iron ore abounds on the Earth's surface. So what made these artifacts so valuable? Initial research had shown that some were made with iron from meteorites, which led scientists to wonder how many others were. Albert Jambon gathered the available data and conducted his own nondestructive chemical analyses of samples using a portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometer. His collection of iron artifacts includes beads from Gerzeh (Egypt, −3200 BCE); a dagger from Alaca Höyük (Turkey, −2500 BCE); a pendant from Umm el-Marra (Syria, −2300 BCE); an axe from Ugarit (Syria, −1400 BCE) and several others from the Shang dynasty civilization (China, −1400 BCE); and the dagger, bracelet, and headrest of Tutankhamen (Egypt, −1350 BCE).
Bronze Age iron: Meteoritic or not? A chemical strategy. (DOI: 10.1016/j.jas.2017.09.008) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 10, @11:23PM
N/t
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday December 10, @11:44PM (3 children)
I'm not saying, but still....
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday December 10, @11:51PM (1 child)
Let's just leave it at "extra-terrestial", OK?
If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday December 11, @12:04AM
You sound like you don't think our brothers in space didn't send those meteorites into specific places at specific times to help the needy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @12:04AM
Come on Snotnose your anonymity is here is done, you are clearly Giorgio A. Tsoukalos.
Reply to This
Parent