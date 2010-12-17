from the quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes dept.
Pentagon Announces First-Ever Audit Of The Department Of Defense
"The Defense Department is starting the first agency-wide financial audit in its history," the Pentagon's news service says, announcing that it's undertaking an immense task that has been sought, promised and delayed for years.
Of the tally that is starting this week, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said, "It demonstrates our commitment to fiscal responsibility and maximizing the value of every taxpayer dollar that is entrusted to us."
"Beginning in 2018, our audits will occur annually, with reports issued Nov. 15," the Defense Department's comptroller, David L. Norquist, said.
The Defense Department has famously never been audited, despite receiving hundreds of billions of dollars annually and having more than $2.2 trillion in assets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:47AM (5 children)
"Pentagon" refers to the building but is also the nick name for DoD.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:54AM (3 children)
So it's an audit, usually considered a good thing. This is what happens when you elect a businessman over a bureaucrat.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:28AM (1 child)
> ...what happens when you elect a businessman over a bureaucrat.
The fine article does not support your opinion:
No mention of that orange guy until the end of tfa,
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:42AM
including Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz
including Democratic nominee geriatric criminal and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz robot human like guy.
If you are going to go insulting go all in. FFS...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:58AM
Augean Stables.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:28AM
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:52AM
The audit passed.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:25AM (1 child)
September 10th 2001 Secretary of Defense of the USA declared war on the Pentagon bureaucracy over an alleged $2.3 trillion in unaccounted for funds on expenses.
Obviously this kinda got forgotten...
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Informative) by tftp on Monday December 11, @02:57AM
