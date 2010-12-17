Stories
Pentagon to Audit the Department of Defense

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 11, @01:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes dept.
Career & Education

takyon writes:

Pentagon Announces First-Ever Audit Of The Department Of Defense

"The Defense Department is starting the first agency-wide financial audit in its history," the Pentagon's news service says, announcing that it's undertaking an immense task that has been sought, promised and delayed for years.

Of the tally that is starting this week, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said, "It demonstrates our commitment to fiscal responsibility and maximizing the value of every taxpayer dollar that is entrusted to us."

"Beginning in 2018, our audits will occur annually, with reports issued Nov. 15," the Defense Department's comptroller, David L. Norquist, said.

The Defense Department has famously never been audited, despite receiving hundreds of billions of dollars annually and having more than $2.2 trillion in assets.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:47AM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:47AM (#608142)

    "Pentagon" refers to the building but is also the nick name for DoD.

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:54AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:54AM (#608145)

      So it's an audit, usually considered a good thing. This is what happens when you elect a businessman over a bureaucrat.

      • (Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:28AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:28AM (#608156)

        > ...what happens when you elect a businessman over a bureaucrat.

        The fine article does not support your opinion:

        For the Pentagon to get to this point, it has been, as they say, a process. The U.S. government established requirements for each agency to present financial statements back in the 1990s. But for more than 20 years, the Department of Defense has lagged other agencies that were following modern accounting standards, reporting what they received and spent.

        In 2010, Congress included a requirement in the National Defense Authorization Act that gave the military "an extra seven years to clean up the books and get ready," as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa said last year. That set a new deadline to be ready for an audit by September 2017.

        No mention of that orange guy until the end of tfa,

        The Pentagon audit would deliver on a campaign pledge by Trump. He was one of several candidates, including Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, to make that promise — perhaps in the knowledge that the audit had already been federally mandated.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:42AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:42AM (#608165)

          including Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz

          including Democratic nominee geriatric criminal and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz robot human like guy.

          If you are going to go insulting go all in. FFS...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:58AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:58AM (#608169)

        Augean Stables.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:28AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:28AM (#608157)

      Odd way to poo it

      FTFY

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @01:52AM (#608144)

    The audit passed.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:25AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @02:25AM (#608153)

    September 10th 2001 Secretary of Defense of the USA declared war on the Pentagon bureaucracy over an alleged $2.3 trillion in unaccounted for funds on expenses.
    Obviously this kinda got forgotten...

