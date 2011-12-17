Stories
Researchers Discover "Excitonium"

posted by martyb on Monday December 11, @03:47PM
takyon writes:

Researchers Discover Excitonium - a Weird New Form of Matter

Excitonium, a strange form of matter that was first theorized almost 50 years ago, has now been discovered by researchers. What is excitonium? It is a rather exotic condensate that exhibits macroscopic quantum phenomena like a superconductor or a superfluid. It consists of excitons, particles formed from an unlikely pairing of an escaped electron and the hole it leaves behind. The hole actually behaves like a positively-charged particle itself. It attracts an electron and together they form the composite particle known as the exciton.

In their experiments on non-doped crystals of the transition metal dichalcogenide titanium diselenide (1T-TiSe2), the researchers were able to observe the material and its precursor soft plasmon phase, called "the smoking gun" that proves excitonium's existence. The precursor phase emerges as the material approaches its critical temperature. The scientists reproduced their results 5 times on different cleaved crystals during the testing, adding more confidence to the study.

What they achieved in particular is developing a new technique called momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy (M-EELS) that is sensitive enough to distinguish the new material from Peierls phase, an unrelated substance that has the same symmetry.

Exciton:

An exciton is a bound state of an electron and an electron hole which are attracted to each other by the electrostatic Coulomb force. It is an electrically neutral quasiparticle that exists in insulators, semiconductors and in some liquids. The exciton is regarded as an elementary excitation of condensed matter that can transport energy without transporting net electric charge.

[...] Provided the interaction is attractive, an exciton can bind with other excitons to form a biexciton, analogous to a dihydrogen molecule. If a large density of excitons is created in a material, they can interact with one another to form an electron-hole liquid, a state observed in k-space indirect semiconductors.

Additionally, excitons are integer-spin particles obeying Bose statistics in the low-density limit. In some systems, where the interactions are repulsive, a Bose–Einstein condensed state, called excitonium, is predicted to be the ground state. Some evidence of excitonium has existed since the 1970s, but has often been difficult to discern from a Peierls phase. Exciton condensates have allegedly been seen in a double quantum well systems. In 2017 Kogar et al. found "compelling evidence" for observed excitons condensing in the three-dimensional semimetal 1T-TiSe2.

Signatures of exciton condensation in a transition metal dichalcogenide (DOI: 10.1126/science.aam6432) (DX)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @04:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @04:00PM (#608293)

    This discovery is “exciting.”

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Monday December 11, @04:17PM (2 children)

    by drussell (2678) on Monday December 11, @04:17PM (#608301) Journal

    I thought it might have been the discovery of whatever substance it is that seems to cause all those (usually) blonde sorority girls (you know, like you see in the movies) to have such high-pitched voices and an overabundance of bubbly energy overflow...

    Excitonium! :)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @04:29PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @04:29PM (#608308)

      My dick is made of solid excitonium.

      Shit! It just phase shifted out of existence.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @04:32PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @04:32PM (#608310)

        It didn't shift out of existence, it's just so small that you need an electron microscope to find it.

  • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday December 11, @04:37PM

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Monday December 11, @04:37PM (#608314) Journal

    TFS doesn't say what research lab has made this breakthrough but, based on the name the researchers gave it, I can only imagine that this amazing new form of matter was discovered by the physicists at Marvel Comics.

    From this initial assumption I surmise that Excitonium has the power to grant people with invisibility, superstrength, the power of flight and/or improbably large lycra-clad boobs.

