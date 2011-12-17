from the my-cold,-dead-animal dept.
Like tobacco, carbon emissions and sugar, we can expect the harm to human health and the environment caused by the production and consumption of meat to be mitigated by 'sin taxes'in the next five to ten years.
"Sin taxes" on meat to reduce its huge impact on climate change and human health look inevitable, according to analysts for investors managing more than $4tn of assets.
The global livestock industry causes 15% of all global greenhouse gas emissions and meat consumption is rising around the world, but dangerous climate change cannot be avoided unless this is radically curbed. Furthermore, many people already eat far too much meat, seriously damaging their health and incurring huge costs. Livestock also drive other problems, such as water pollution and antibiotic resistance.
A new analysis from the investor network Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return (Fairr) Initiative argues that meat is therefore now following the same path as tobacco, carbon emissions and sugar towards a sin tax, a levy on harmful products to cut consumption. Meat taxes have already been discussed in parliaments in Germany, Denmark and Sweden, the analysis points out, and China's government has cut its recommended maximum meat consumption by 45% in 2016.
Would you pay a "meat tax" or would you change your eating habits?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday December 11, @10:21PM
I'd go with another option: grow my own.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @10:23PM
what's new with that?
Yes some populations adapted to survive the deprivation [cornell.edu] but europeans did [couriermail.com.au] not [blogspot.com].
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday December 11, @10:30PM
Oh, yes, I still have 4 canines and a whole set of tastebuds.
Meat is already expensive, but there's a nice piece of steak waiting at home. I've got low electric and gas bills, I drive a very sober car, I earn the right to my dead cows!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @10:31PM
We can graze cattle, sheep, and goats on land that is unsuitable for farming. We often instead feed them soybeans and corn. Only one of those ought to be taxed.
Instead of taxing all meat based on antibiotic use, just tax the meat produced that way... or ban it.
I expect the concept of "animal cruelty" to come up, and maybe it is the driving force behind this. If we are going to care about that, then tax or ban halal slaughter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, @10:36PM
They tax my paycheck, they tax again on whatever's remaining when I buy something, they tax my water, then they tax what goes down the sewer after drinking my taxed water. They probably taxed me when I was born, and they'll probably tax me when I die. Tax tax tax fucking tax tax. OK, I'm done, time to light up a non-taxed doobie.
(Score: 2) by caffeine on Monday December 11, @10:40PM
What is the bet that the Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return (Fairr) plans to made a tidy profit from taxing guilt.
I think the finance sector is having a negative impact on society. We should set up an investor network to promote a tax on the finance sector.
