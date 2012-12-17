from the 535-101 dept.
All 535 members of Congress, and how much money they got from ISPs
In March, we published a story that showed contributions from the ISP industry to members of Congress who voted to repeal a landmark FCC privacy rule, opening the door to the sale of customer data. It was one of our most popular stories of the year, and many of you asked why we only published contributions to some members of Congress. Incidentally, every one of the 265 members who voted for the measure in March were Republicans. And many of those same members endorse the effort to end net neutrality.
But it's fair to want to see monetary influence across all of Congress. While it is clear that alignment with the ISPs is currently drawn along party lines, the industry's attempt to gain favor with lawmakers is not partisan. Entrenched telecommunications companies liberally spread money and attention to everyone who holds office. Sometimes that influence comes in the form of lavish parties with Olympic athletes and lobbyists, but consistently it comes in the form of contributions to campaigns.
It's impossible to quantify the overall influence of this powerful industry, but we can chart some of it.
Senator John McCain (R-AZ) leads the Senate with $2,554,784. Following him are Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) ($1,692,749), Roy Blunt (R-MO) ($1,283,416), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ($1,119,163), Bill Nelson (D-FL) ($1,028,790), and Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer (D-NY) ($984,757).
In the House, Representative Greg Walden (R-OR02) received $1,605,986, followed by Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI06) ($1,590,125), Steny H Hoyer (D-MD05) ($1,429,710), Joe Barton (R-TX06) ($1,262,757), John M Shimkus (R-IL15) ($1,044,204), and James E Clyburn (D-SC06) ($1,030,550).
In the Senate, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took the least from the telecom industry at just $40,219. In the House, Representative Warren Davidson (R-OH08) took just $15 (muffins? flowers? bus fare?) and the next guy up the list took $1,040.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 12, @01:39AM
Steny H Hoyer (D-MD05) = Democrat from Maryland's 5th congressional district.
and so on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @01:42AM (3 children)
What all those telecom surcharges actually go.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday December 12, @01:45AM
FTFY.
The next rounds of surcharges will go into the major ISP-es pockets.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday December 12, @01:52AM (1 child)
Actually, those guys are pretty cheap. The surcharges pay more in executive bonuses than in lobbying.
Best Democracy money can buy...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 12, @02:24AM
You can thank for it to the free market fairy - competition between them on the lobbying budget.
(Score: 2) by BananaPhone on Tuesday December 12, @02:01AM
Make them captive customers, treat them like shit and buy all the government officials as cheap as you can.
You have the freedom! (tm)
Thank you Corp...err.. Citizens United
/s
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @02:17AM (3 children)
John McCain has been voting with the democrats.
In the election, he didn't vote for the republican candidate.
In the senate, he votes to keep Obamacare. He does this even though he refuses to use socialized healthcare himself. He is entitled to Medicare, to Veterans Administration care, and of course to Obamacare. None of that is good enough for McCain, but he thinks the rest of us should use it.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday December 12, @02:20AM
McCain has done his best possibe job at fucking America. 2012 NDAA detention amendment, getting weapons to isis and syrian rebels, bombing his own aircraft carrier, pushing the canceling of the f22 program, and on and on. If there is a bill that serves to fuck americans, you can bet he is for it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 12, @02:22AM
https://www.mccain.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=C5A24E2D-B28D-4CCF-8037-E8C2E6562051 [senate.gov]
He identifies as a (cis-male) Republican.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 12, @02:29AM
Yeah, right.
Blame a person which doesn't want the limited heath budget to be spent on his account when he can afford it from his own pocket.
You know it makes perfect sense in today's Amurica! Kill any trace of altruism, that's red-hot communism, only the greedy bastards must be allowed to live.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday December 12, @02:17AM
The only reason this got past the house with only Republicans is because that was all that was necessary to do so. Dems and Reps do a good job at protecting themselves when the vote is going to go the "correct" way anyways, but had they needed a couple more people the Dems would have kicked in a few votes from districts where the vote would not cause problems.
Dem or Rep the only thing they care about is their sponsors.
