Secure Apps Exposed to Hacking via Flaws in Underlying Programming Languages

posted by takyon on Tuesday December 12, @03:51AM
from the fuzzy-illogic dept.
Code Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317

Research presented this week at the Black Hat Europe 2017 security conference has revealed that several popular interpreted programming languages are affected by severe vulnerabilities that expose apps built on these languages to attacks.

The author of this research is IOActive Senior Security Consultant Fernando Arnaboldi. The expert says he used an automated software testing technique named fuzzing to identify vulnerabilities in the interpreters of five of today's most popular programming languages: JavaScript, Perl, PHP, Python, and Ruby.

[...] The researcher released XDiFF as an open source project on GitHub. A more detailed presentation of the testing procedure and all the vulnerabilities is available in Arnaboldi's research paper named "Exposing Hidden Exploitable Behaviors in Programming Languages Using Differential Fuzzing."

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/secure-apps-exposed-to-hacking-via-flaws-in-underlying-programming-languages/

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday December 12, @03:57AM

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday December 12, @03:57AM (#608608)
    And can we please send a dunce-cap to the fine individual who thought they could program a 'secure app' as a script for some insecure interpreter?
    --
    "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @04:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @04:12AM (#608617)

    It's not the languages, but their interpreters. Somewhat related to Ken Thompson's compiler hack scenario.

