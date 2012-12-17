Stories
Researchers Use Electric Currents to Detect Cancer in Human Tissue

Tuesday December 12, @06:01AM
In a study published recently in Angewandte Chemie [DOI: 10.1002/anie.201709271] [DX], researchers demonstrated that an imaging technique called scanning electrochemical microscopy could become a very useful medical tool. Rather than having to use additional chemicals like dyes or fluorescent markers to get a good look at tissue, this method uses electrochemical probes to detect natural biomolecules around the tissue.

In this study, the researchers used soft microelectrodes that were brushed gently across tissue samples. While it moved across them, it measured the electrical current produced by certain chemicals in the tissues to get an idea of the physical structure of that tissue as well as its composition.

