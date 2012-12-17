Stories
Microsoft Launches Preview Version of Q# Quantum Programming Language

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 12, @03:21PM
from the both-Q-sharp-and-R-flat dept.
takyon writes:

Microsoft's Q# quantum programming language out now in preview

Microsoft today launched a preview version of a new programming language for quantum computing called Q#. The industry giant also launched a quantum simulator that developers can use to test and debug their quantum algorithms.

The language and simulator were announced in September. The then-unnamed language was intended to bring traditional programming concepts—functions, variables, and branches, along with a syntax-highlighted development environment complete with quantum debugger—to quantum computing, a field that has hitherto built algorithms from wiring up logic gates. Microsoft's hope is that this selection of tools, along with the training material and documentation, will open up quantum computing to more than just physicists.

I'll hold out for QuBasic.

Previously: Microsoft is Developing a Quantum Computing Programming Language

Related Stories

Microsoft is Developing a Quantum Computing Programming Language 11 comments

takyon writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/09/microsoft-quantum-toolkit/

At its Ignite conference today, Microsoft announced its moves to embrace the next big thing in computing: quantum computing. Later this year, Microsoft will release a new quantum computing programming language, with full Visual Studio integration, along with a quantum computing simulator. With these, developers will be able to both develop and debug quantum programs implementing quantum algorithms.

[...] Microsoft's quantum programming language—as yet unnamed—offers a more familiar look to programming quantum computers, borrowing elements from C#, Python, and F#. Developers will still need to use and understand quantum logic gates and their operations, but they'll be able to use them to write functions, with variables and branches and other typical constructs.

[...] It will have quite significant memory requirements. The local version will offer up to 32 qubits, but to do this will require 32GB of RAM. Each additional qubit doubles the amount of memory required. The Azure version will scale up to 40 qubits.

Also at Fossbytes.

Original Submission

  by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @04:47PM

    Q-sharp? Maybe it will be as good as J-sharp. Did they ever release a Python-sharp, or maybe an MSBASIC-sharp?

(1)