Hundreds of HP laptop models dating back to 2012 are affected by a potential vulnerability that could allow attackers to log keystrokes:
Hidden software that can record every letter typed on a computer keyboard has been discovered pre-installed on hundreds of HP laptop models. Security researcher Michael Myng found the keylogging code in software drivers preinstalled on HP laptops to make the keyboard work.
HP said more than 460 models of laptop were affected by the "potential security vulnerability". It has issued a software patch for its customers to remove the keylogger. The issue affects laptops in the EliteBook, ProBook, Pavilion and Envy ranges, among others. HP has issued a full list of affected devices, dating back to 2012. In a statement, the company said: "HP uses Synaptics' touchpads in some of its mobile PCs and has worked with Synaptics to provide fixes to their error for impacted HP systems, available via the security bulletin on HP.com."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @11:39AM (1 child)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Tuesday December 12, @11:58AM
Translation for mere mortals:
Fuck You; we do the fuck we want and the only thing you, the customer, are supposed to do is pay us. Now shut up and pay us some more.
