Lyft will offer its drivers access to tuition discounts and financial aid, starting with online courses offered by Guild Education:
Lyft is unveiling a new education program for drivers, offering access to discounted GED and college courses online. The move is an interesting experiment in the gig economy, where a growing class of workers receive zero benefits from a boss and yet competition for their time is fierce.
[...] Lyft drivers will receive tuition discounts ranging from 5 percent to 20 percent and, according to the company, the average driver working with Guild to earn a degree can save up to $4,220 per year. Drivers can take English as a second language and GED courses, as well as earn an associates, bachelor's or master's degree online in subjects including IT, nursing, social work, occupational therapy and business.
Lyft would not disclose how much the program will cost the company. According to a Lyft survey of drivers to be published next month, 47 percent do not have a college degree. Gabe Cohen, general manager for Lyft in Denver, says internal surveys show that drivers want to earn degrees. This move serves that goal, as well as the startup's business interests. "It is important that drivers feel loyalty to Lyft," Cohen says.
[...] David Weil, dean at Brandeis University's Heller School of Social Policy and Management, is not impressed. Weil, who was in charge of investigating companies that misclassify workers under the Obama administration, describes the move by Lyft as strategic, but not generous. Lyft and Uber are fighting in courts against claims that drivers are employees entitled to benefits like paid sick leave and health care. "The ride-hailing companies can't erase the fact that their business models are having drivers do all sorts of things an employee would do," Weil says. To offer training is "really nice" but it doesn't mean Lyft should "be rewarded by having the other responsibilities removed," he says.
From Lyft's blog post:
Dallas driver Muhammed Chan learned by speaking with passengers from all walks of life that "there is serious demand for cyber security experts in my city." As part of our pilot program earlier this year, Muhammed received support to access financial aid and scholarships through Guild, and began a cybersecurity program earlier this month.
(Score: 3, Touché) by bob_super on Tuesday December 12, @08:08PM (2 children)
Not to be left behind, Uber instantly offered to finance the education of their drivers too : Network penetration and secure file deletion for the men, and pole dancing classes for the women.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday December 12, @08:37PM (1 child)
Pole dancing is a legitimate job. Though, very much not from a conservative stand point and very much a hot topic. I don't support the idea that people should be frequenting such an establishment. I do support the idea that people should be free to make their own choice. It would also be a net positive financially and for the people in the business to legalize prostitution. (Not strictly related to the pole dancing in question, but tangentially.) I'm not sure how I would vote on such a topic as I fear the consequences of legalizing what is definitively against the moral values I hold. I would more likely abstain from such a vote. Your post is rather sexist, even though it's sarcastic. In the same vein, that I don't prefer listening to XYZ Class / Race jokes.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday December 12, @08:57PM
> Your post is rather sexist
It might have been a comment on the (former) Uber executives and company culture.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 12, @08:52PM (1 child)
That is something that a lot of employers understood in decades past. Not all, but many. Small businesses, private employers, larger companies - at one time they competed for the workforce they needed. There were perks available for the workers. Time off, raises, education opportunities, transportation - all sorts of things. Employee of the month could be a big thing for the individual, but it cost the company little to nothing to award some kind of prize to an outstanding employee. For craftsmen, tools have always been a great perk, no matter what craft you may have been in.
Most employers today have forgotten that they can buy a helluva lot of loyalty for cheap. The guy in shipping has an ailing child in critical condition? Take up a collection, and give him matching funds. Something like that buys more loyalty than anyone can imagine - until they are the ones who need the help.
When I was a young man, companies small and large had a mantra, "Our most valuable asset is our people." When is the last time anyone remembers hearing anything like that?
Loyalty. What a concept. Make someone's life better, in some way, and they'll actually like you - at least a little bit!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 12, @09:16PM
In many cases loyalty may be more valuable than ability. You can find plenty of skilled and talented people out there, but people willing to take the fall, keep their mouths shut, or otherwise support you 100% typically must be cultivated over a long period of time. The promise of rewards can make people somewhat loyal to you, but shared ideology and goals are more effective.
But in this case, people at the driver level are unlikely to care that much about the ideology or mission of a ride-hailing service, so rewards must be provided. It's also unclear that this would stop drivers from dual-driving for both Uber and Lyft. And ultimately, Uber and Lyft are likely to throw their drivers under the driverless bus.
I guess if this keeps some drivers working for your service for 2-3 years, that's a sufficient benefit. And fully autonomous ride-hailing is probably more than decade away (although it could be adopted faster by these services than by auto-buying consumers).
