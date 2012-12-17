from the clever-marketing-ploy? dept.
The first
DVD screener of the Oscar season has been released, and it's for a film that may not have seen the light of day otherwise:
Today the first leak of the new screener season started to populate various pirate sites, Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy." It was released by the infamous "Hive-CM8" group which also made headlines in previous years.
"I Love You, Daddy" was carefully chosen, according to a message posted in the release notes. Last month distributor The Orchard chose to cancel the film from its schedule after Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct. With uncertainty surrounding the film's release, "Hive-CM8" decided to get it out.
"We decided to let this one title go out this month, since it never made it to the cinema, and nobody knows if it ever will go to retail at all," Hive-CM8 write in their NFO.
"Either way their is no perfect time to release it anyway, but we think it would be a waste to let a great Louis C.K. go unwatched and nobody can even see or buy it," they add.
Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 11. Nominees for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, 2018.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday December 12, @01:59PM (2 children)
...may I just say "ewwwww".
The casting couch is now out in the open, lots of Hollywood movers and shakers turn out to be dirty old men, and the slime-pit that is Hollywood actually made a movie about...exactly this, that apparently tries to spin it in a positive light?
Yeah, I know there's lots of lead time in making movies. Still, it's absolutely appalling timing.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @02:15PM
um.
the title is a reference to the fact that the movie is about kids and parents.
he has this whole routine where he explains the logic behind parents saying "shut up and eat your " to their kids; I assume that grew into a movie because money.
OK, the guy is an asshole and he thinks women are just these subhuman things that he can use as he pleases, but don't accuse him of things that he didn't actually do.
Full disclosure: I actually tried to watch some of his netflix things a couple of years ago, and I didn't think it was funny or interesting, except for the "shut up and eat your " routine.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @02:15PM
Considering how many apparently-intelligent people are involved in the making of movies, perhaps this was indeed a propaganda piece?
As an aside, I had occasion to read about the creation of Hollywood, and how its sudden change in tenor came about very shortly after the US government forcibly broke up the "monopoly" on Hollywood production, sales, and distribution of films. The people who fled Edison and New York built that place in California up out of nothing, and also built nationwide infrastructure to support the new industry. I've heard the case made against monopolies made in the form of something humans tend to need to survive, such as food or fuel, but now I'm starting to think there might be insidious danger lurking in the idea that anyone can just bust in to a business and break the place up in the absence of a natural crime such as force or fraud.
The films that were produced in Hollywood from generations past appear (at least from my view of social norms today looking back, as well as from the possibly-biased sources I was using) downright wholesome, upbeat, and supportive of Western civilization. After the monopoly breakup and on into present times, "slime-pit" seems understated.
Reply to This
Parent