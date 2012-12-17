Today the first leak of the new screener season started to populate various pirate sites, Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy." It was released by the infamous "Hive-CM8" group which also made headlines in previous years.

"I Love You, Daddy" was carefully chosen, according to a message posted in the release notes. Last month distributor The Orchard chose to cancel the film from its schedule after Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct. With uncertainty surrounding the film's release, "Hive-CM8" decided to get it out.

"We decided to let this one title go out this month, since it never made it to the cinema, and nobody knows if it ever will go to retail at all," Hive-CM8 write in their NFO.

"Either way their is no perfect time to release it anyway, but we think it would be a waste to let a great Louis C.K. go unwatched and nobody can even see or buy it," they add.