from the To-the-Moon,-Alice!-To-the-Moon! dept.
No more sending humans to an asteroid. We're going back to the Moon:
The policy calls for the NASA administrator to "lead an innovative and sustainable program of exploration with commercial and international partners to enable human expansion across the solar system and to bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities." The effort will more effectively organize government, private industry, and international efforts toward returning humans on the Moon, and will lay the foundation that will eventually enable human exploration of Mars.
"The directive I am signing today will refocus America's space program on human exploration and discovery," said President Trump. "It marks a first step in returning American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972, for long-term exploration and use. This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprints -- we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars, and perhaps someday, to many worlds beyond."
The policy grew from a unanimous recommendation by the new National Space Council, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, after its first meeting Oct. 5. In addition to the direction to plan for human return to the Moon, the policy also ends NASA's existing effort to send humans to an asteroid. The president revived the National Space Council in July to advise and help implement his space policy with exploration as a national priority.
President's remarks and White House release.
Presidential Memorandum on Reinvigorating America's Human Space Exploration Program
Also at Reuters and New Scientist.
Previously: Should We Skip Mars for Now and Go to the Moon Again?
How to Get Back to the Moon in 4 Years, Permanently
NASA Eyeing Mini Space Station in Lunar Orbit as Stepping Stone to Mars
NASA and Roscosmos Sign Joint Statement on the Development of a Lunar Space Station
Bigelow and ULA to Put Inflatable Module in Orbit Around the Moon by 2022
Related Stories
NASA seems hell bent to go to Mars, but can't afford to on its own.
Its international partners have no stomach for that — they would would rather return to our moon and build a base there for further exploration.
Doesn't going back to the moon make more sense? Build a base on the moon, and use its low gravity and possible water at the poles as propellant for further space exploration?
Why not the moon first?
http://www.theverge.com/2016/6/7/11868840/moon-return-journey-to-mars-nasa-congress-space-policy
Links:
From NASA itself, in 2008: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/goddard/news/series/moon/why_go_back.html
The all-knowing, ever-trustworthy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colonization_of_the_Moon
Howard Bloom has written a guest blog at Scientific American addressing the Trump Administration's plan to return to (orbit) the Moon. That mission would use the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, which have cost $18 billion through 2017 but are not expected to launch astronauts into space until around 2023. Bloom instead proposes using private industry to put a base on the Moon, using technology such as SpaceX's Falcon Heavy (estimated $135 million per launch vs. $500 million for the Space Launch System) and Bigelow Aerospace's inflatable habitat modules:
[NASA's acting administrator Robert] Lightfoot's problem lies in the two pieces of NASA equipment he wants to work with: a rocket that's too expensive to fly and is years from completion—the Space Launch System; and a capsule that's far from ready to carry humans—the Orion. Neither the SLS nor the Orion are able to land on the Moon. Let me repeat that. Once these pieces of super-expensive equipment reach the moon's vicinity, they cannot land.
Who is able to land on the lunar surface? Elon Musk and Robert Bigelow. Musk's rockets—the Falcon and the soon-to-be-launched Falcon Heavy—are built to take off and land. So far their landing capabilities have been used to ease them down on earth. But the same technology, with a few tweaks, gives them the ability to land payloads on the surface of the Moon. Including humans. What's more, SpaceX's upcoming seven-passenger Dragon 2 capsule has already demonstrated its ability to gentle itself down to earth's surface. In other words, with a few modifications and equipment additions, Falcon rockets and Dragon capsules could be made Moon-ready.
[...] In 2000, Bigelow purchased a technology that Congress had ordered NASA to abandon: inflatable habitats. For the last sixteen years Bigelow and his company, Bigelow Aerospace, have been advancing inflatable habitat technology. Inflatable technology lets you squeeze a housing unit into a small package, carry it by rocket to a space destination, then blow it up like a balloon. Since the spring of 2016, Bigelow, a real estate developer and founder of the Budget Suites of America hotel chain, has had an inflatable habitat acting as a spare room at the International Space Station 220 miles above your head and mine. And Bigelow's been developing something far more ambitious—an inflatable Moon Base, that would use three of his 330-cubic-meter B330 modules. What's more, Bigelow has been developing a landing vehicle to bring his modules gently down to the Moon's surface.
[...] If NASA ditched the Space Launch System and the Orion, it would free up three billion dollars a year. That budget could speed the Moon-readiness of Bigelow's landing vehicles, not to mention SpaceX's Falcon rockets and could pay for lunar enhancements to manned Dragon 2 capsules. In fact, three billion dollars a year is far greater than what Bigelow and Musk would need. That budget would also allow NASA to bring Jeff Bezos into the race. And it would let NASA refocus its energy on earth-orbit and lunar-surface refueling stations...plus rovers, lunar construction equipment, and devices to turn lunar ice into rocket fuel, drinkable water, and breathable oxygen. Not to mention machines to turn lunar dust and rock into building materials.
An organization that Howard Bloom founded, The Space Development Steering Committee, has been short one member recently (Edgar Mitchell).
http://www.space.com/36270-nasa-deep-space-gateway-moon-orbit.html
It looks like NASA's stepping-stone to Mars will be a miniature space station in lunar orbit rather than a chunk of captured asteroid.
The agency plans to build an astronaut-tended "deep space gateway" in orbit around the moon during the first few missions of the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and Orion crew capsule, which are scheduled to fly together for the first time in late 2018, NASA officials said.
"I envision different partners, both international and commercial, contributing to the gateway and using it in a variety of ways with a system that can move to different orbits to enable a variety of missions," William Gerstenmaier, associate administrator for Human Exploration and Operations at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C, said in a statement. [Red Planet or Bust: 5 Crewed Mars Mission Ideas]
"The gateway could move to support robotic or partner missions to the surface of the moon, or to a high lunar orbit to support missions departing from the gateway to other destinations in the solar system," Gerstenmaier added.
One of those "other destinations" is Mars. NASA is working to get astronauts to the vicinity of the Red Planet sometime in the 2030s, as directed by former President Barack Obama in 2010. For the last few years, the agency's envisioned "Journey to Mars" campaign has included the Asteroid Redirect Mission (ARM), an effort to pluck a boulder from a near-Earth asteroid and drag the rock to lunar orbit, where it could be visited by astronauts aboard Orion.
But ARM's future looks bleak; President Donald Trump provided no money for the mission in his proposed 2018 federal budget, which the White House released earlier this month.
Also see:
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/deep-space-gateway-to-open-opportunities-for-distant-destinations
http://www.popularmechanics.com/space/a25872/nasa-cis-lunar-orbit/
https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/tdm/sep/index.html
The U.S. and Russia will work together to develop a space station orbiting the Moon. Canada, Japan, and the ESA have also expressed interest in the project:
At this year's International Astronautical Congress, NASA and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, signed a joint statement expressing their intent to work collaboratively toward the development of a space station further out from Earth, orbiting the Moon, as a staging point for both lunar surface exploration and deeper space science.
This is part of NASA's expressed desire to explore and develop its so-called "deep space gateway" concept, which it intends to be a strategic base from which to expand the range and capabilities of human space exploration. NASA wants to get humans out into space beyond the Moon, in other words, and the gateway concept would establish an orbital space station in the vicinity of the Moon to help make this a more practical possibility.
Let's hope that the station, if built, becomes a refueling station that can store and distribute fuel produced on the Moon.
Deep Space Gateway. Also at The Guardian.
Previously: NASA Eyeing Mini Space Station in Lunar Orbit as Stepping Stone to Mars
Related: Moon Base Could Cost Just $10 Billion Due to New Technologies
ESA Expert Envisions "Moon Village" by 2030-2050
Scientists Scout Sub-Surface Settlement Sites on the Moon and Mars
In a move intended to align with the National Space Council's call for NASA to return to the Moon, the United Launch Alliance intends to launch a Bigelow Aerospace B330 inflatable module into low Earth orbit, and later boost it into lunar orbit using a rocket which can have propellant transferred to it from another rocket:
Bigelow Aerospace, a company devoted to manufacturing inflatable space habitats, says it's planning to put one of its modules into orbit around the Moon within the next five years. The module going to lunar space will be the B330, Bigelow's design concept for a standalone habitat that can function autonomously as a commercial space station. The plan is for the B330 to serve as something of a lunar depot, where private companies can test out new technologies, or where astronauts can stay to undergo training for deep space missions.
"Our lunar depot plan is a strong complement to other plans intended to eventually put people on Mars," Robert Bigelow, president of Bigelow Aerospace, said in a statement. "It will provide NASA and America with an exciting and financially practical success opportunity that can be accomplished in the short term."
To put the habitat in lunar orbit, Bigelow is looking to get a boost from the United Launch Alliance. The B330 is slated to launch on top of ULA's future rocket, the Vulcan, which is supposed to begin missions no earlier than 2019. The plan is for the Vulcan to loft the B330 into lower Earth orbit, where it will stay for one year to demonstrate that it works properly in space. During that time, Bigelow hopes to send supplies to the station and rotate crew members in and out every few months.
After that, it'll be time to send the module to the Moon. ULA will launch two more Vulcan rockets, leaving both of the vehicles' upper stages in orbit. Called ACES, for Advanced Cryogenic Evolved Stage, these stages can remain in space, propelling other spacecraft to farther out destinations. ULA plans to transfer all of the propellant from one ACES to the other, using the fully fueled stage to propel the B330 the rest of the way to lunar orbit.
The B330 is the giant version of the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module.
Previously: Moon Base Could Cost Just $10 Billion Due to New Technologies
Should We Skip Mars for Now and Go to the Moon Again?
How to Get Back to the Moon in 4 Years, Permanently
Buzz Aldrin: Retire the ISS to Reach Mars
China to Send Potato Farming Test Probe to the Moon
Stephen Hawking Urges Nations to Pursue Lunar Base and Mars Landing
Lockheed Martin Repurposing Shuttle Cargo Module to Use for Lunar Orbiting Base (could they be joined together?)
ESA Expert Envisions "Moon Village" by 2030-2050
NASA and Roscosmos Sign Joint Statement on the Development of a Lunar Space Station
Bigelow Expandable Activity Module to Continue Stay at the International Space Station
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @09:38PM (1 child)
NASA's main mission isn't space exploration, it's making Muslims feel good! Trump is just so wrong about everything.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2010/07/05/nasa-chief-frontier-better-relations-muslims.html [foxnews.com]
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @09:40PM
*facepalm*
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by c0lo on Tuesday December 12, @09:47PM (2 children)
Trump, a lunatic first, martial second, strives to not be a meteoric appearance.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday December 12, @10:28PM (1 child)
"...organize government, private enterprise.."
So, more money for Boeing?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by curunir_wolf on Tuesday December 12, @10:32PM
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both have private space programs.
Boeing, not so much.
I am a crackpot
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday December 12, @09:49PM (2 children)
We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @10:16PM
Go on, read the whole speach, you can find it online. External enemies, in war, in a space race, whatever, always serve to distract from internal trouble. It was true then, it's been true since, and it's true today, with this announcement.
Kennedy's moon speech was a carefully crafted work of propaganda - kudos to his speech writer(s?). It works on me today, half a century later, even though I *know* it is propaganda. If I ever have to give a motivational speech, I know where to steal from!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Tuesday December 12, @10:29PM
s/go to the moon/build the wall/
Also, this is actually the first time we're going to the moon [space.com], right?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by captain_nifty on Tuesday December 12, @09:52PM (5 children)
If congress isn't messing with their funding by earmarking it for their constituents, we have a new executive every 4-8 years giving them new long term plans.
You can't have effective long term planning, when the plans constantly change in the relative short term.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @10:00PM (1 child)
The directive should call for putting a Congressman on the Moon by 2018 elections, and all Congressmen by 2020.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday December 12, @10:38PM
We can at least put them all out of house... Cheaper and quicker than firing them off into space. Of course we could make it suborbital, with no heat shield. Would that be too cruel [youtube.com]?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday December 12, @10:07PM (1 child)
While that is true, the space race was initiated by a president that was only active for 2 years after the pledge. What really motivated the Space Race wasn't Congress or a consistent President. It was the fact that America as a whole was pitted against Russia/USSR as a whole during the entirety of the Space Race. The current "Space Race" is more of a private economic affair. While Mr. Musk has tons of money, he would be burning it, if there wasn't some economic factor that allowed him to do what he has done with SpaceX.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 12, @10:34PM
We had a persistent, steady and formidable opponent.
Today, we've got Silicon valley startups and Kiwi-tech for competition. Don't get me wrong, I LOVE Rocket Lab, but... it hardly inspires middle America to forego a cost-of-living increase in their Social Security checks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday December 12, @10:21PM
A lot of NASA's cheaper unmanned missions have proceeded as planned (and they were planned over many years). Even expensive boondoggles like the JWST are pretty secure in their funding. Congress does interfere a little bit, such as the mandated mission to Europa, but it's not too bad.
It's manned spaceflight that has been a mess, and not entirely because our goals are muddled and change from one Administration to another. We had the expensive Space Shuttle and then reliance on the Russians, with years of activity in LEO but not beyond. And maybe it is a good thing for us not to be locked into any particular plan. The Space Launch System is a huge money waster and its maiden flight is likely being delayed until 2020. SpaceX has accomplished a lot using a relatively small amount of funding from NASA. If Falcon Heavy is successful and partially reusable and SpaceX turns its sights towards the Interplanetary Transport System and Mars, we could reach a point where cancelling the in-progress SLS pork project and diverting funds (somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 billion) to SpaceX is a much smarter move. Falcon Heavy will deliver a similar though slightly smaller payload to LEO as SLS Block 1, at less than 20% of the cost.
I think we could easily see the cost of SLS flights reaching $750 million instead of $500 million, and Falcon Heavy declining to the current cost of a Falcon 9 flight due to reusable stages. In which case, SpaceX could get a Falcon Heavy payload (with the caveat of a lower mass due to reusable mode) at around 8% of the cost of an SLS flight which wastes rocket stages by design.
Will Congress kill the SLS pork rocket? Maybe, maybe not. It depends on how much success SpaceX and other commercial launchers have in the meantime, and how badly mismanaged the SLS becomes.
The current official plan of returning to the Moon with some sort of undefined Mars exploration in the mid-late 2030s seems like it can survive subsequent administrations. There's talk of ISS-style cooperation [scmp.com] on a lunar orbital space station [soylentnews.org]. Russia [soylentnews.org], China [soylentnews.org], ESA [soylentnews.org], and JAXA [soylentnews.org] have all expressed a lot of interest in going to the Moon (even [soylentnews.org] India/ISRO [soylentnews.org]).
It looks like we will see international cooperation on upcoming lunar exploration, partially due to the U.S. already achieving the manned landing there in 1969. And then SpaceX or another private company will make it to Mars first (SpaceX wants to send humans there in 2024, much earlier than any nation is planning to do it). That would stop the Mars race in its tracks. I think this scenario is good for the world.
The humans-visiting-an-asteroid mission concept was pretty widely criticized. It would have been interesting, but Moon-then-Mars manned exploration is probably a better idea. So that Obama-era idea has been cleared away, but both administrations wanted eventual Mars exploration and I doubt subsequent administrations will veer away from that course.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @10:24PM (1 child)
The one thing we really ought to get is a lunar sample that isn't contaminated by air. All the sample return containers for Apollo leaked.
We can do this with a robot. Probably the way to deal with air is to weld the container's lid shut.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 12, @10:40PM
Or we could do the analysis on-site. Curiosity and the upcoming Mars 2020 [wikipedia.org] rover can do that, although the Mars 2020 mission involves a possible sample return to Earth.
Or do the analysis on-site with fleshbag astronauts. Beyond the orbital lunar space station plans, Japan [soylentnews.org] and Russia [soylentnews.org] seem interested in putting boots on the ground sometime in the 2030s. I don't know if there are any plans to ferry astronauts between the surface and lunar orbit.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 12, @10:31PM (1 child)
I seem to remember a similar proclamation from W... if Trump is lucky enough to stay out of a major military conflict, this might just get enough traction to launch a few guys.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @10:42PM
And then what? Collect some rocks. Take a photo of Earth. Hang out for a couple days. Maybe lose a couple astronauts on re-entry.
-1 would not do again
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @10:51PM
Asteroid mining, out. Conversion of Moon to a Death Star, begin. Now if only Trump only wanted some fricking sharks . . .
Reply to This