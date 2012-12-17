from the can-you-picture-this? dept.
Google has released three experimental apps developed by its researchers:
Each of the world's approximately two billion smartphone owners is carrying a camera capable of capturing photos and video of a tonal richness and quality unimaginable even five years ago. Until recently, those cameras behaved mostly as optical sensors, capturing light and operating on the resulting image's pixels. The next generation of cameras, however, will have the capability to blend hardware and computer vision algorithms that operate as well on an image's semantic content, enabling radically new creative mobile photo and video applications.
Today, we're launching the first installment of a series of photography appsperiments: usable and useful mobile photography experiences built on experimental technology. Our "appsperimental" approach was inspired in part by Motion Stills, an app developed by researchers at Google that converts short videos into cinemagraphs and time lapses using experimental stabilization and rendering technologies. Our appsperiments replicate this approach by building on other technologies in development at Google. They rely on object recognition, person segmentation, stylization algorithms, efficient image encoding and decoding technologies, and perhaps most importantly, fun!
Storyboard turns video into comic book style panels, Selfissimo! allows you to take selfie "photoshoots", and Scrubbies allows you to create video loops.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday December 13, @01:16AM (1 child)
Like the world needs more selfies, or hacked up videos.
I think Google is a little late to this party. Just about every camera app has some form of these "filters", both for stills and videos. There are as well boat loads of post processing apps offering the ability to apply these effects after the fact.
The problem is, there is really not much demand for this sort of stuff other than pretentious "artsy" creations which lose all artistic authenticity simply because they were automated creations by a canned app.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @01:21AM
We need more! [soylentnews.org]
Google has beat Apple to AR stickers. [theverge.com]
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday December 13, @01:17AM
I think the smartphone can indeed be a good lab to try new techniques. For example, I heard about a different approach than the current sequence of frames. A sensor which "spots differences" and sends only those to an encoder might sidestep some small sensor / unstable movement limitations and yield good quality video at low bitrates efficiently encoded.
Bigger cameras, much cooler but usually not very programmable, will have to benefit from the R&D later.
