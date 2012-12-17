from the do-you-want-to-help? dept.
[Ed's note: ASCII is the name given to the next release of Devuan]
"Dear D1rs,
there will be a Devuan ASCII sprint on 15-16-17th December 2017 (this coming weekend). The aim is to squash a few outstanding bugs in Devuan ASCII, with the view of preparing a beta release.
Some of the tasks require "hands-on" to the repos and other services, but virtually everybody else can help by testing packages, fixes, upgrade paths, patches, installation material, and so on, so anybody with some time to spare over the next week-end is welcome to join.
A list of currently outstanding bugs relevant for ASCII can be found at:
http://bugs.devuan.org//cgi/pkgreport.cgi?which=tag&data=ascii
If you can provide more info on those bugs, or patches, or anything, be prepared to do so.
There is no fixed schedule so far, but the best way to get in touch and "do things" is probably by hanging around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on #devuan-dev. More detailed information will be provided sooner [closer?] to the date.
Come on, let's put ASCII out.
The Dev1Devs "
https://lists.dyne.org/lurker/message/20171211.190051.843303de.en.html
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Wednesday December 13, @07:25AM (1 child)
A minor thing that the submission lacked: https://devuan.org [devuan.org].
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday December 13, @07:54AM
Thanks.
Another link that I should have added to the summary is to a blog post about why Devuan has become increasingly important [ungleich.ch].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday December 13, @07:31AM (2 children)
Why on earth did they choose "ASCII" as name? Do they want to suggest that they don't have proper Unicode support?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @07:45AM
https://devuan.org/os/releases [devuan.org]
Still don't know why they picked ASCII. If they wanted to pick a Minor Planet with a Computer Science themed name, they could have picked Adalovelace.
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Wednesday December 13, @07:55AM
When Devuan was first forked, just about the only information one could find about it was that its distributions would be named after minor planets. For compatibility with Debian, they'd start with 10464 Jessie, so that their Jessie fork would have the same name, and then they'd switch to names beginning with successive letters of the alphabet, starting with A: 3568 ASCII, 38086 Beowulf, 1 Ceres, and so on. They probably chose ASCII for the name of their first distribution after Jessie, because of the association of the name with computing. I don't know if there is a minor planet named Unicode but, if there is, I wouldn't be surprised if they use it, when the time comes to pick a name beginning with U.
