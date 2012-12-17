from the dark-side-of-the-moon dept.
Full moons and particularly "supermoons" have been linked to increased deaths of motorcyclists:
Distracted drivers, like those who text behind the wheel, are a danger to themselves and to others. Even a brief, momentary glance away from the road can result in life-threatening consequences.
Research published Dec. 11 in The BMJ [open, DOI: 10.1136/bmj.j5367] [DX] points toward another potential distraction for motorists: the full moon, gracing the sky with its brightness around 12 times a year, and the dazzling supermoon, which comes into focus around once a year.
The researchers found that on nights illuminated by a full moon, fatal motorcycle accidents increased by 5 percent compared to nights without a full moon. On evenings when the supermoon decorated the sky, this increased to 32 percent. The study included data from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.
While this observational data cannot prove any firm conclusions, the researchers warn drivers of the risks of seemingly minor distractions, urging constant attention while driving at all times.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday December 13, @08:57AM (1 child)
It seems likely that during a bright night, more people are out on their motorcycle.
Do nice temperature days also cause motorcycle accidents?
A quick look at the paper reveals no data considered about the number of people out riding in various conditions, just the number of accidents. Yet the paper is packed with fluff about how dangerous motorcycles are and how distractions are a serious threat...
A lot of fluff, for something so obvious overlooked. Maybe I am missing something?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday December 13, @09:05AM
Yes, like the drivers who hit things they didn't see..if only they had missed.
Corellation is not causation.
Full moons on clear nights are likely far more distracting, or maybe partially cloudy nights, where you get glimpses of the moon..
Sunny weekdays are dangerous as mkre old people are prepared to drive when they know it won't rain - which is also when motorcycles are more likely to be out.
Ho many of the vehicles that caused the accidents were driven by: old people, people on the phone, texting, etc etc.
No, it was the mooon!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @09:08AM (1 child)
And this is exactly why we desperately need autonomous vehicles on the road. 1,000,000+ dead a year in almost always preventable collisions. Always caused by someone not paying attention or being "in a hurry" or momentary lapse in judgment... 1 MILLION dead every year. Yet we seem to worry so much over some "terrorists" -- we are doing much worse with a cell phone or "I need to pass this guy going 38 in 40 zone NOW" than any terrorists have ever done.
Dead is dead, no matter how.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday December 13, @09:18AM
The safety you crave comes by loss of control by the individual. That loss will have other, undesired effects.
But currently, the vast majority of people have a choice as to whether they want to take the risk of being on the road or not. And even if you are on the road, you could most of the time choose slower speed local roads which are less likely to have fatalities. You can live in an urban area and never ride in a car at all.
People who ride in cars are accepting the risk.
Of course, I'd like it if people were more responsible drivers, too.
