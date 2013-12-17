from the who-doesn't-like-Oreos dept.
Android Oreo was released on August 21. Adoption is at 0.5% (among devices that accessed the Play Store in early December):
Yesterday, Google released some fresh platform data explaining how many devices are running each version. Android 8.0, as you might expect, is struggling with a measly 0.5 percent share. Google's latest Pixel phones run the software, but otherwise it's hard to come by. There are some outliers, of course — the quietly impressive HTC U11, for instance — but most are still shipping with a variant of Android Nougat. Which is, well, hardly ideal for Google.
Android 7.0 and 7.1 have a combined share of 23.3 percent. Respectable, but still behind 6.0 Marshmallow (29.7 percent) and Android Lollipop (26.3 percent).
Here's an article about changes in Android 8.1.
Also at 9to5Google and Wccftech.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday December 13, @07:01PM (5 children)
Got a new phone at work about a month ago, as soon as it was turned on it wanted to download about 1GB of OS-updates. I had not even gotten it to connect to the work secure wi-fi yet. After about 700MB I was notified how the included carrier "free surf" for the month was all used up. What I wanted to say is perhaps people just don't bother with phoneOS updates due to size and paying for the data transfers. Also since a lot of people change phones on a yearly or bi-yearly basis it might be less of a concern for most customers.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @07:07PM
Seems possible to do it from a computer instead of over-the-air:
https://www.wikihow.tech/Manually-Upgrade-an-Android-Device-Operating-System [wikihow.tech]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday December 13, @07:10PM (2 children)
Shove it into a Faraday cage until it decides the download failed, then get it on the WiFi.
Doesn't everyone have a Faraday cage handy? I use the one that also warms things up, because I'm too lazy to make one out of Al foil.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 13, @07:48PM (1 child)
A couple weeks ago I saw on Ars [arstechnica.com] that a metalic snack food bag of chips can be used as a Faraday cage.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @07:51PM
Layered tin foil sleeve is best. Confirmed works.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 13, @07:56PM
I've got a nearly 2 year old Nexus 6P from Google. It got Oreo in September. I got the Dec 5 Security Patch a few days ago (I think on Dec 8). Phone says now running 8.1.0. Clicking on the 8.1.0 several times gives a picture of an Oreo.
This is the reason I think I will probably only buy phones directly from Google. First in line for updates. No bloatware. And especially: No FaceBook. No Beats. No crap preinstalled. (Are you listening Samsung?)
Google promised OS updates through at least September 2017, and I got Oreo that month.
Google has promised Security Updates until at least September 2018.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday December 13, @07:46PM
Ah. I have a U11 that I got in the fall but it's not unlocked and still on 7.1.1. At least it's a hell of a lot more recent than my previous phone that was stuck on 4.4.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
