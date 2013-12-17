from the 1984-people-watched-'1984'-yesterday dept.
Netflix tweeted that 53 people had watched its new Christmas film every day for 18 days in a row, highlighting its ability to track the viewing habits of its users:
Netflix has defended a tweet that revealed 53 people had watched its new Christmas film every day for 18 days in a row. "Who hurt you?" read the tweet, addressed to them.
The tweet caused controversy, with some saying it was "creepy" of the platform to keep such close tabs on its audience, and mock their choices. However, others found it entertaining - and unsurprising that Netflix should know what its customers were viewing.
In a statement, Netflix said the privacy of its members was important. "This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals," said a representative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @05:06PM (2 children)
Isn't there one since Robert Bork's rental records were exposed in the 1980s?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Booga1 on Wednesday December 13, @05:11PM
We can't let that stand in the way of datamining all that sweet customer, er consumer, habit information!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EvilSS on Wednesday December 13, @05:50PM
(Score: 2) by cosurgi on Wednesday December 13, @05:11PM
Netflix gets concerned for redditor's mental health after they binged The Office in 5-10 days:
https://np.reddit.com/r/MadeMeSmile/comments/7j4qp4/at_least_they_care/dr41qjp/ [reddit.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday December 13, @05:20PM
> "Who hurt you?"
"My children, but now they're old enough that I can use the TV as babysitter and get a break"
(Score: 3, Informative) by Nuke on Wednesday December 13, @05:34PM (1 child)
I expect my nephew and niece were two of those. They watch the same few films over and over again; I find it mind-numbing. I guess their minds go blank when watching and they like the experience; equivalent to an adult being drunk. When I was a kid I never saw the same film twice - what would be the point? - but that was before DVDs or Netflix.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @05:41PM
A Christmas Story [imdb.com] has been aired nonstop on TNT or TBS [cinemablend.com] from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day since 2002. It's a "tradition". That's not pre-DVD but it is pre-Netflix. Apparently, DVD rentals only outpaced VHS rentals starting in June 2003 [wikipedia.org].
What's my point? I just wanted to drop those factoids.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @05:36PM
The Nielsen box system has sent many TV shows to the graveyard. But in 2017, Netflix knows you watched the same sappy film 18 days in a row (and counting?).
(Score: 1) by acid andy on Wednesday December 13, @05:51PM
"This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals," agreed approximately 53% of Netflix employees, and definitely NOT one specific, expendable representative called John.
Too obscure? I'll get me coat...
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday December 13, @06:02PM
Oh, the *same* 53 people watched it every day? I was trying to figure out whether they were complaining that 18 days * 53 people a day was too few, or too many, or what.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday December 13, @06:19PM
I was thinking that's a really small number of people, but realized they'd been watching the movie every day for 18 days. Still not a terribly high number of people considering how often my Wife plays certain things for my kiddo. It's typically a particular show / movie, nearly every day. Kiddo still gets plenty of outdoors / play time, but there's not a whole lot of switching around once she's found something the kiddo likes.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday December 13, @06:23PM
Of course a service knows which users performed which activities. It would be weird if they didn't. Who is surprised by this?
Talking about is kind of tasteless. In fact, the tweet is actually pretty damned mean - the kind of thing that makes one think the author was probably a bully or a mean girl in junior high. Whoever emitted that tweet needs to be moved somewhere out of contact with the public; maybe some kid should pee in the locker, for good measure.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
