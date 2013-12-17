Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Netflix Mocks Christmas Film Viewing Habits in "Creepy" Tweet

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 13, @04:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the 1984-people-watched-'1984'-yesterday dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

Netflix tweeted that 53 people had watched its new Christmas film every day for 18 days in a row, highlighting its ability to track the viewing habits of its users:

Netflix has defended a tweet that revealed 53 people had watched its new Christmas film every day for 18 days in a row. "Who hurt you?" read the tweet, addressed to them.

The tweet caused controversy, with some saying it was "creepy" of the platform to keep such close tabs on its audience, and mock their choices. However, others found it entertaining - and unsurprising that Netflix should know what its customers were viewing.

In a statement, Netflix said the privacy of its members was important. "This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals," said a representative.

Original Submission


«  Human-Sized Penguins Once Roamed New Zealand
Netflix Mocks Christmas Film Viewing Habits in "Creepy" Tweet | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @05:06PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @05:06PM (#609271)

    Isn't there one since Robert Bork's rental records were exposed in the 1980s?

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Booga1 on Wednesday December 13, @05:11PM

      by Booga1 (6333) on Wednesday December 13, @05:11PM (#609275)

      We can't let that stand in the way of datamining all that sweet customer, er consumer, habit information!

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by EvilSS on Wednesday December 13, @05:50PM

      by EvilSS (1456) on Wednesday December 13, @05:50PM (#609291)
      Yes but it wouldn't really apply here since they didn't release enough info to identify any individual users. Nothing in the act prevents keeping internal records, it's the disclosure outside the business that the act covers.

  • (Score: 2) by cosurgi on Wednesday December 13, @05:11PM

    by cosurgi (272) on Wednesday December 13, @05:11PM (#609274) Journal

    Netflix gets concerned for redditor's mental health after they binged The Office in 5-10 days:

    https://np.reddit.com/r/MadeMeSmile/comments/7j4qp4/at_least_they_care/dr41qjp/ [reddit.com]

    --
    #
    #\ @ ? [adom.de] Colonize Mars [kozicki.pl]
    #

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday December 13, @05:20PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday December 13, @05:20PM (#609278)

    > "Who hurt you?"

    "My children, but now they're old enough that I can use the TV as babysitter and get a break"

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Nuke on Wednesday December 13, @05:34PM (1 child)

    by Nuke (3162) on Wednesday December 13, @05:34PM (#609286)

    I expect my nephew and niece were two of those. They watch the same few films over and over again; I find it mind-numbing. I guess their minds go blank when watching and they like the experience; equivalent to an adult being drunk. When I was a kid I never saw the same film twice - what would be the point? - but that was before DVDs or Netflix.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @05:36PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday December 13, @05:36PM (#609287) Journal

    The Nielsen box system has sent many TV shows to the graveyard. But in 2017, Netflix knows you watched the same sappy film 18 days in a row (and counting?).

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 1) by acid andy on Wednesday December 13, @05:51PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Wednesday December 13, @05:51PM (#609293)

    "This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals," agreed approximately 53% of Netflix employees, and definitely NOT one specific, expendable representative called John.

    Too obscure? I'll get me coat...

    --
    Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.

  • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday December 13, @06:02PM

    by tangomargarine (667) on Wednesday December 13, @06:02PM (#609298)

    Oh, the *same* 53 people watched it every day? I was trying to figure out whether they were complaining that 18 days * 53 people a day was too few, or too many, or what.

    --
    "Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday December 13, @06:19PM

    by Freeman (732) on Wednesday December 13, @06:19PM (#609306) Journal

    I was thinking that's a really small number of people, but realized they'd been watching the movie every day for 18 days. Still not a terribly high number of people considering how often my Wife plays certain things for my kiddo. It's typically a particular show / movie, nearly every day. Kiddo still gets plenty of outdoors / play time, but there's not a whole lot of switching around once she's found something the kiddo likes.

    --
    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday December 13, @06:23PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 13, @06:23PM (#609310) Homepage Journal

    Of course a service knows which users performed which activities. It would be weird if they didn't. Who is surprised by this?

    Talking about is kind of tasteless. In fact, the tweet is actually pretty damned mean - the kind of thing that makes one think the author was probably a bully or a mean girl in junior high. Whoever emitted that tweet needs to be moved somewhere out of contact with the public; maybe some kid should pee in the locker, for good measure.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(1)