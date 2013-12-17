from the we-drone-on dept.
The US' brief period of registration-free drone flight is over -- President Trump has signed the National Defense Authorization Act for 2018, and it revives the registration requirement for civilian drones. Robotic fliers between 0.5lbs and 55lbs need to be submitted to a database if they're going to remain legal. A Washington, DC appeals court had struck down the FAA's original requirement in May, arguing that it didn't have the authority to regulate model aircraft, but that clearly wasn't a deterrent. The FAA had said said it would rethink its approach to the regulation after its earlier defeat.
Naturally, the FAA is slightly giddy. In a statement to TechCrunch, the agency welcomed the return of registration arguing that it helped "promote safe and responsible drone operation."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:13PM (1 child)
So which prison gets to print drone license plates?
But seriously, what number gets registered in the database?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:39PM
This requires the pilot be registered and not the individual aircraft. The confusion comes because the requirements are that the registration number of the pilot be affixed to the aircraft being flown.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday December 13, @11:23PM
Who's this "you"? Cos it ain't me.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:34PM (5 children)
Won't even discuss gun regulations, but UAV's can't grab his pen fast enough? Wow . . .
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:35PM (4 children)
Won't even discuss gun regulations
Have you actually TRIED to buy a gun ever? There is a decent amount of regulation there. One guy I know they were asking about a fight he had when he was 12. The guy is in his 60s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:36PM (3 children)
He should have gone to a gun show . . .
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:40PM
Why? Do you think it works faster? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEihkjKNhN8 [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:41PM (1 child)
Or a street corner.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:49PM
He wants to keep his gun not have to hide the thing. If he gets found with an illegal gun he would go to jail for a decent amount of time. You know those non existent regulations we are talking about...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by J053 on Wednesday December 13, @11:34PM (4 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:38PM (3 children)
but just try to suggest registering guns
You do realize almost all guns sold have a serial number. It is written down and recorded. Your local police usually keep track of it. The federal gov also tracks it.
Go try to buy a gun. You will find out *very* quickly there is a decent amount of red tape to go along with your new shiny gun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:43PM (1 child)
Yeah, it is so difficult and convoluted the Vegas shooter was barely able to assemble a mobile arsenal . . .
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @11:47PM
Name one regulation that would have stopped that other than banning them.
People dead set on committing a crime will do it. But somehow magically 'the law' would have stopped him from doing it? Is that your proposition?
(Score: 2) by J053 on Thursday December 14, @12:29AM
