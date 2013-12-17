from the ! dept.
A surgeon has admitted to branding the livers of two patients using a beam of ionized argon gas:
Bramhall previously worked at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth hospital, where he gained fame for a dramatic liver transplant in 2010. Bramhall transplanted a liver following the fiery crash-landing of the plane that was transporting the donor liver to Birmingham. Though the pilots were injured, the liver was intact and salvaged from the burning wreckage. The transplant spared the life of Dr. Bramhall's desperately ill patient.
But in 2013, colleagues discovered that he had been initialing his patients' organs. Doctors first spotted the letters "SB" on the liver of one of Bramhall's transplant patients during a follow-up surgery. They later learned of initials on another patient. Bramhall was suspended in 2013 and resigned in 2014 amid an internal investigation into the etchings. Earlier this year, the General Medical Council issued Bramhall a formal warning, saying at the time that Bramhall's case "risks bringing the profession into disrepute, and it must not be repeated."
Bramhall etched his initials using an argon beam—a jet of ionized argon gas—which surgeons use to control bleeding during procedures. Doctors who are part of the investigation don't think the marks are harmful and expect them to clear up on their own.
Also at BBC and The Guardian.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday December 14, @01:03AM (1 child)
Well, how the hell did he get away with it at all? You'd think that the OR, especially one in which a transplant was occurring, was fully staffed. Were they all in on the joke, or was he just slick about it?
Anyway, such an act is more something a Mexican would do, as they feel the need to write their name with spray-paint on every wall and dumpster they run across. Must be some kind of overcompensating for not getting gold stars because they couldn't write their name in kindergarten -- like the clockwork backstory of a super-villain.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 14, @01:08AM
I was first to moderate your post as -1, Troll.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 14, @01:07AM (1 child)
Get tested for bone marrow transplant. This is vital if you are an ethnic minority, as donors of other races are less likely to be compatible with a minority recipient.
Many jurisdictions permit live donations of kidneys - you only _need_ one you know - and liver lobes. Your liver will continue to function if just one of its lobes is removed.
Tim Cook got his liver tested, which found that he was compatible with Steve Jobs. Jobs could have been spared but he declined Cook's incredibly generous offer.
However:
I looked into live kidney donation a couple years ago, but was told that donations must come from people who are under fifty years old.
I know a little girl who had both her kidneys removed when she was less than a week old due to Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease. She got her kidney when she was 3 1/2. She'd be about nine now.
Dialysis sounds like a much better idea than it really is. You need a real kidney. Had Ailes not received that donation she'd be dead by now.
(Ailes is French for "wings" as in "angel wings".)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday December 14, @02:01AM
[quote]Get tested for bone marrow transplant.[/quote]
I did, some 30-40 years ago. Don't remember the deets but some kid got me to get tested. Turns out I had some rare disease as a kid that showed in in the blood tests that said not only can I not donate bone marrow, I can't donate blood. Can't say I'm pissed, I hate needles. But it's been 40 years, I keep thinking I should get retested. Then I remember I really hate needes.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday December 14, @01:07AM (2 children)
This reminds me of the gun that cop used to execute a drunk dude in Az. His receiver was etched with "You're fucked". How the jury let that asshat off I'll never understand, but watching that video scares the fuck out of me. How many of you haven't been drunk in a hotel room on a business trip? How many of you had guns on your person? Yeah, I thought so.
At least this doc was saving lives, instead of taking them. But jeez, that video of the hotel execution will live with me for the rest of my life whenever I have to deal with a cop.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Thursday December 14, @01:39AM (1 child)
Curious about the story you mentioned so I dug up a link https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2017/12/arizona-police-officer-acquitted-in-the-shooting-of-daniel-shaver.html [slate.com]
Insane. The guy yelling in the video is the police sergeant, a different person from the officer who fired.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday December 14, @01:55AM
Really? First I've heard of this. Still, the executioner was responsible for watching the hotel doorsay. He shifted his aim to execute the poor rat executioner guy.
That whole video is a 5 minute sequence of fucked up. If that's the way they are trained then we are all in danger of our lives if we ever meet a cop in a non 75 in a 65 zone, and even then I give it a 50/50.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Arik on Thursday December 14, @01:08AM (1 child)
I hope he gets another job quickly and without any cut in pay.
If I ever need a surgeon, I want that guy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @01:58AM
There's probably uglier and unhealthier scarring on the livers of Ethanol Fueled and others ;-)
There really is no medical risk from those initials. Livers will work fine with such scars. And they're not visible externally.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @01:27AM
This doctor's unprofessional behavior doesn't surprise me.
Every doctor I've interacted with (except for perhaps one who was not acting as a doctor at the time) in a business relationship has been a lying, gaslighting asshole. I have two death threats against me from doctors during my time working at one of their answering services.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @01:27AM (1 child)
I've had a chance to work with a few surgeons on non-medical issues (like re-zoning in our neighborhood). With few exceptions, they are insufferable people to deal with, completely full of themselves and unwilling to believe that anyone else might have something useful to say or contribute.
As I got older, I realized that maybe this was part of the job description. After all, to cut into a living person (and not just injure them) must take tremendous self-confidence. Would you put yourself in the care of a surgeon that wasn't completely confident in their ability?
The problems comes with lack of socialization, the surgeons (mostly?) were never trained to leave that huge ego at the door of the operating room when they exit out into general society.
I see this branding episode as just another symptom of a highly inflated sense of self-worth.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 14, @01:58AM
Maybe the robotic [ieee.org] surgeon [wikipedia.org] operators will have smaller egos.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday December 14, @01:35AM
Surgeons are cocky assholes. But it's probably alright. You don't want your hands in the life of a meek, squirmy, second and third guessing people pleaser.
What this guy did was in bad taste. It doesn't sound like it's a permanent mark, and even if it was, had no real effect on organ function.
