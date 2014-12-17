Stories
Phoenix666 writes:

Less Noise, Less Drag:

Researchers have developed a water cloaking concept based on electromagnetic forces that could eliminate an object's wake, greatly reducing its drag while simultaneously helping it avoid detection.

The idea originated at Duke University in 2011 when researchers outlined the general concept. By matching the acceleration of the surrounding water to an object's movement, it would theoretically be possible to greatly increase its propulsion efficiency while leaving the surrounding sea undisturbed. The theory was an extension of the group's pioneering work in metamaterials, where a material's structure, rather than its chemistry, creates desired properties.

Six years later, Yaroslav Urzhumov, adjunct assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke, has updated the theory by detailing a potential approach. But rather than using a complex system of very small pumps as originally speculated, Urzhumov is turning to electromagnetic fields and the dense concentration of charged particles found in saltwater.

Dean Culver, Yaroslav Urzhumov. Forced underwater laminar flows with active magnetohydrodynamic metamaterials. Physical Review E, 2017; 96 (6) DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.96.063107

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 14, @09:02AM (2 children)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday December 14, @09:02AM (#609622)

    Hmm..
    "Urzhumov says that for an actual ship or submarine to ever use such a device, it would need a nuclear reactor to power it, given the enormous energy requirements to cloak an object of that size. That does not mean, however, that a smaller diesel vessel could not power a smaller cloaking device to shield potentially vulnerable protrusions from detection."

    https://pratt.duke.edu/news/water-cloak [duke.edu]

    Tl;dr: needs HUGE amounts of power to work.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 14, @09:20AM (1 child)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 14, @09:20AM (#609630) Journal

      Well now, most submarines already HAVE nuclear reactors. So, speaking as a destroyer man, WTF? We can't track them with sonar anymore? Tracking subs has always been as much a matter of luck, as skill and technology. Our ship had a trick of it's own, which tipped the odds in our favor, most of the time - a towed array passive sonar, which could be dipped below the thermocline, among other things. Still - as good as our tech, as good as our sonar techs were, there WAS luck involved. We could drive over a stealthed sub multiple times before finally seeing, if their crew was good. Of course, it only took a single sneeze to give away their position . . .

      It should be noted that even the sounds of a "silent" nuclear reactor can be picked up. There are many pumps in the system. Some of those pumps are for reactor cooling water, other pumps for moving ballast, and yet more pumps to take on or expel ballast water. All of them make sounds, however slight. So, silence the screw and propellor, you've still got noises going on. Are these guys suggesting that none of those sounds will make it past the barrier they have created?

      • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 14, @09:26AM

        by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday December 14, @09:26AM (#609631)

        If it is only the wake and drag they are reducing, then there would be no change, unless something weird happens at the boundary between the electrohydrodynamic water and the rest of the ocean.

        This "apparatus" covers the whole submerged parts of any vessel, so without power, any vessel so equipped is going to be a juicy, slow target.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday December 14, @09:09AM (2 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 14, @09:09AM (#609626)

    From TFA

    Urzhumov says that for an actual ship or submarine to ever use such a device, it would need a nuclear reactor to power it, given the enormous energy requirements to cloak an object of that size. That does not mean, however, that a smaller diesel vessel could not power a smaller cloaking device to shield potentially vulnerable protrusions from detection.

    Enormous energy requirements, eh?
    At over 1.2-or-so volts, water electrolyzed. Assuming one doesn't eliminate the same by electrolysing everything around, the 'enormous energy requirements' should come from ginormous currents.
    Yeah, right, now tell me about those ohmic losses, will you? Are they enough to heat that water around the 'tincan' you want stealthy to 'pasteurize' the content?

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday December 14, @09:12AM (1 child)

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 14, @09:12AM (#609628)

      Fucking autocorrect!!!

      Assuming one doesn't eliminate the wake by electrolysing...

