Buying Shipt further beefs up Target's logistics operations after the retailer earlier this year acquired software company Grand Junction, which also manages local and same-day deliveries. Target now offers same-day delivery in New York City and can send orders from 1,400 of its stores. Competition in this space is growing fiercer, though, as rivals Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Best Buy Co. also offer same-day service, keeping pace with Amazon.

Target's decision to buy Shipt, rather than partner with it, "shows how serious they are," Kantar Retail analyst Robin Sherk said. "One-stop shopping was convenient in the 1990s but for today's families you have to be able to do instant food delivery as well. It's also a realization that Amazon, this big technology disruptor, has entered the consumer landscape."

Four out of five shoppers want same-day shipping, according to a survey by fulfillment software maker Temando, but only half of retailers offer it.

"With Shipt's network of local shoppers and their current market penetration, we will move from days to hours, dramatically accelerating our ability to bring affordable same-day delivery to guests across the country," John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer, said in a statement.