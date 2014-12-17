from the liver dept.
Target's latest acquisition is seen as a step towards challenging Amazon.com:
Buying Shipt further beefs up Target's logistics operations after the retailer earlier this year acquired software company Grand Junction, which also manages local and same-day deliveries. Target now offers same-day delivery in New York City and can send orders from 1,400 of its stores. Competition in this space is growing fiercer, though, as rivals Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Best Buy Co. also offer same-day service, keeping pace with Amazon.
Target's decision to buy Shipt, rather than partner with it, "shows how serious they are," Kantar Retail analyst Robin Sherk said. "One-stop shopping was convenient in the 1990s but for today's families you have to be able to do instant food delivery as well. It's also a realization that Amazon, this big technology disruptor, has entered the consumer landscape."
Four out of five shoppers want same-day shipping, according to a survey by fulfillment software maker Temando, but only half of retailers offer it.
"With Shipt's network of local shoppers and their current market penetration, we will move from days to hours, dramatically accelerating our ability to bring affordable same-day delivery to guests across the country," John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Walmart is canning a premium online ordering service and expanding its free shipping on various items instead:
Walmart announced free two-day shipping to home and stores on more than two million items, without a membership fee. The new offer is available starting at 8 a.m. EST today. With this announcement, Walmart has also lowered the minimum purchase required for free shipping to home to $35, from $50. Items being shipped to stores continue to have no price threshold.*
[...] Walmart's free two-day shipping will be available on the items customers shop the most, including household essentials such as baby necessities, pet products, food, like cereal and peanut butter, cleaning supplies and beauty favorites, as well as top electronics and toys.
[...] *Freight and marketplace are not included. Program is available in the contiguous United States.
Walmart recently bought Jet.com, an online e-commerce company with "an attractive brand with proven appeal, especially with Millennials, the first generation of true digital natives".
Meanwhile, Amazon is expanding its digital advertising business (before potential customers realize the scale of online ad fraud) and ordering the production of anime.