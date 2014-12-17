from the ohoh dept.
Someone used an algorithm to paste the face of 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot onto a porn video, and the implications are terrifying.
There's a video of Gal Gadot having sex with her stepbrother on the internet. But it's not really Gadot's body, and it's barely her own face. It's an approximation, face-swapped to look like she's performing in an existing incest-themed porn video.
[...] Like the Adobe tool that can make people say anything, and the Face2Face algorithm that can swap a recorded video with real-time face tracking, this new type of fake porn shows that we're on the verge of living in a world where it's trivially easy to fabricate believable videos of people doing and saying things they never did. Even having sex.
[...] The ease with which someone could do this is frightening. Aside from the technical challenge, all someone would need is enough images of your face, and many of us are already creating sprawling databases of our own faces: People around the world uploaded 24 billion selfies to Google Photos in 2015-2016.
Source: AI-Assisted Fake Porn Is Here and We're All Fucked
(Score: 4, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Thursday December 14, @05:04PM
I never go out in public without wearing dazzle makeup.
http://www.celestiellepaint.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/oscar-sml-cv-dazzle-150x150.jpg [celestiellepaint.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @05:08PM
"Look mom, I have a vag!"
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 14, @05:17PM (3 children)
Whether an image, or a stream of images in a video, there's no physical harm that takes place when photons hit a person's retina in any given pattern (subject to intensity limitations, etc.)
O.K. - stepping back, some people have photo-sensitive epilepsy, and putting out videos that trigger that where they can be seen by the sensitive population is a bad thing. Beyond that, "harmful imagery" is basically a social construct. I'm not talking about images of harm being done, just harm done by the viewing of images.
A society that constructs itself to be vulnerable to "harmful imagery" is going to have a bad time in the future when anybody can make any images they want, in 3D 8K 120fps with surround sound, indistinguishable from live captured video.
Veering of to a related tangent, we're in a (very brief) transitional time here where "forged" videos are detectable, give Moores' law time for another factor of 8 or 16 on the current animation and video processing capabilities and rendering anything you can imagine will be possible with a few voice commands to your mobile device.
Makes me think of the recent video of some guys dragging a shark, and similar stupidity that gets posted to the internet... it won't be long at all before such things can be forged, more or less effortlessly. Instead of punishing the people shown doing things in videos, or attempting to track down the forgers, or control the tools that make forgery possible, I think we need to readjust the attitude that images represent truth - because it won't be long before false images are just as easy to make as true ones.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday December 14, @05:49PM
The problem with that idea -- and I don't dispute it -- is that images frequently, in the overwhelming majority of cases, represent truth. A picture, they say, is worth a thousand words. This means that that adjustment will probably be a long time coming.
Well, in terms of still images, that time here in terms of finding the images. Just purchase a magazine, and you'll find that it's actually just as easy to get false images as real ones.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Thursday December 14, @06:04PM
That reminds me of a quote on bash.org [bash.org]:
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday December 14, @06:10PM
"Whether an image, or a stream of images in a video, there's no physical harm that takes place when photons hit a person's retina"
While I don't necessarily disagree with you, this is a hard concept to sell. Why should porno cartoons with Bart Simpson be illegal? Or certain porn-animes? Want to bet that entirely computer-generated kiddie-porn would be illegal? Want to campaign for legalization, on the entirely believable premise that it would provide an outlet for people who otherwise victimize real kids?
More personally: Want your wife's/girlfriend's head pasted onto a YouPorn video and sent to the world?
So, I agree with you, no physical harm. It's far more complicated than that, with no easy answers. What's particularly unfortunate is the fact that the worst opponents you will face, in trying to come to a reasonable solution, are the people who think that the prohibition is the answer.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday December 14, @05:57PM (2 children)
Even having sex!? How HORRIBLE! OK that was sarcasm. I guess I can think of many much worse things.
Some people say frightening, I say exciting.
Some people say terrifying implications, I say welcome it. No one gave you a guarantee things would never change.
This is going to change how we regard video and images as sources of "fact". And you know what? Great. They've always been manipulated, particularly the context and what is not shown: cropping images, editing video (what happened 10 secs prior to this "horrible" event?). This is going to change how we interact with others. This will change how we identify ourselves and how we verify identification. This is going to change fashion.
Interesting times.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 14, @06:08PM
Our political system isn't fucked up enough by all the lies, we need more capability to produce fake pictures that are near impossible to debunk.
At least, the guys working for Stalin had to work hard, to remove people from photos. Now we except idiot voters to decide whether they should vote for the candidate who did clearly get a blowjob from an underage whaleshark on top of K2?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday December 14, @06:08PM
The problem is that people make snap judgments on unreliable information. Most people still believe what they're told by whichever new site they watch. Often they'll deny it, but watch their actions later, and they actually believe it when they aren't consciously being cautious.
Put not your faith in princes.
