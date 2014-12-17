from the no-neutrality-no-data dept.
With days to go before his repeal of net neutrality rules, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued a press release about five small ISPs that he says were harmed by the rules. Pai "held a series of telephone calls with small Internet service providers across the country—from Oklahoma to Ohio, from Montana to Minnesota," his press release said.
[...] But Pai's announcement offered no data to support this assertion. So advocacy group Free Press looked at the FCC's broadband deployment data for these companies and found that four of them had expanded into new territory. The fifth didn't expand into new areas but it did start offering gigabit Internet service.
[...] According to the ISPs' ex parte filings, the only FCC staffers who participated in Pai's meetings with the ISPs were his spokespeople. The absence of staffers involved in research or policy, combined with the timing of the calls and Pai's press release, suggest that "these meetings occurred for the sake of managing public appearances rather than obtaining meaningful record evidence," Wood wrote.
Source: Ajit Pai offers no data for latest claim that net neutrality hurt small ISPs
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @08:15PM (3 children)
they don't need to do anything the democrats thought was necessary. they are using their majority period. discussion just wastes time. if there is something that helps, great. otherwise its all irrelevant, fake, or desperation.
at least he hasnt called the consumers a bundle of deplorables; that'll be the offers we get from the ISPs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @08:18PM (2 children)
and that's a wrap
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/12/security-problem-disrupts-fcc-vote-to-kill-net-neutrality-rules/ [arstechnica.com]
still despite the warnings, they voted it in anyway. i guess its a matter of time then
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 14, @08:30PM
Hoping the judges help, but that's far from a given.
Completely unrelated, but let's pretend it's not: SN fells slow the last few days.
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday December 14, @09:06PM
They call it a security problem. It was a BOMB THREAT from ISIS. A strike at the heart of our government, our great FCC. Let me tell you, we have made tremendous strides at getting rid of ISIS. We have generals that don’t like to talk. They like to do. We were with general Mattis last night. The success they’ve had against ISIS extraordinary. We’ve made more progress in a few months than the previous administration made in eight years. Then we have to see what we have to see. I will tell you, ISIS in Syria, ISIS in Iraq, ISIS in other locations, we’ve made tremendous strides. But we have a lot, a lot of kids watching the Internet who want to be masterminds. This so-called leader of ISIS, he’s not a mastermind, he’s a punk. They ought to call him what he is. He’s garbage. The press should not be referring to these guys as masterminds. Then they wonder how all these kids are going and joining ISIS. They’re building these people up so much, we have to tear them down. These are not masterminds. These people are animals. And they're recruiting our kids from the Internet. We’re losing a lot of people because of the Internet. In China, they don't have a problem with ISIS. Because they built a wall around their Internet. They closed up their Internet. You want to get on their Internet, you have to play by their rules. And you have to pay.
This vote today is a tremendous thing. Because it lets us begin to close up our Internet. Lets us put a wall around our Internet. So when ISIS wants to recruit our kids, they have to pay. The ISIS sites have to pay to get their message out. We're building a wall and ISIS is going to pay for it. Fabulous! 🇺🇸
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by corey on Thursday December 14, @08:19PM (12 children)
Add an update, the FCC just scrapped Net Neutrality.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/dec/14/net-neutrality-fcc-rules-open-internet [theguardian.com]
Gee the people of the US must be cringing and unproud of who they voted in. Travel bans, walls, pipelines (XL), environmental protection repeals, net non-neutrality, healthcare repeals.. Definition of regression.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Thursday December 14, @08:29PM
You assume that the people of the US have a clue about what is going on.
Ug, repealing healthcare reform.... In a few more years only Donald Trump will be able to afford health insurance.
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @08:31PM (2 children)
Rightards love it up the ass.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by julian on Thursday December 14, @08:39PM (1 child)
I'm convinced some percentage of economic conservatism among the working classes is a form of sexual masochism. They experience a form of erotic pleasure from being financially dominated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @09:20PM
I need to cultivate the respect for and skill of the language that you demonstrate so well here.
(same Anonymous you replied to)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday December 14, @08:34PM (3 children)
Some are. Others are feeling like we're getting a better America because of it. Not me, but just because I see differently (and I believe more correctly) doesn't mean I can't see them also.
In this particular instance, it will be the people who don't care if their Netflix bill goes up and they're only users of mainstream services that will pay for fast lane access.
To paraphrase Jim, you've got to remember these people are simple internet users. These are people of the consumption. The common clay of the new digital frontier. You know.... morons.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @08:56PM (2 children)
Was the PATRIOT act patriotic? Did the CAN SPAM act actually stop spammers? We have a long history of laws that do roughly the opposite of what they claim to do. Everybody knows this, conservatives included, so support for "net neutrality" is rightly suspected of doing the opposite just due to the name.
Then there is what people are experiencing. Before net neutrality, it was easy to post conservative opinions on the net. Nothing bad would happen to you. Now, you may lose your account or have it limited in some way. It's clear that something has changed recently. For conservative users, the net has not been neutral for a very long time.
There is one obvious conclusion: net neutrality is really net anti-neutrality.
You may cry that this is a bad conclusion, and you might be right, but see it from their perspective. Both the name (given our history of naming PATRIOT and CAN SPAM) and the reality (demonetized youtube, /r/The_Donald blocked from /r/all, twitter accounts hidden...) seem to suggest that net neutrality is a rule against neutrality. For bonus credibility, those in support of net neutrality are the companies doing most of the non-neutral stuff to users, and it's an Obama-era policy. Yep, looks like an anti-conservative measure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @09:07PM (1 child)
BOGGLING IN PROGRESS!
Seriously? You want to blame twitter / fb / google censorship on Net Neutrality? You shill! You moron! You traitor!
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @09:17PM
Assuming that twitter / fb / google actually want net neutrality, which isn't a given despite what they claim, they were morons. They pissed off a lot of conservative people, then fought for net neutrality. To anybody unaware of the deep internal details of how the internet works, it sure looks like net neutrality could be to blame for the censorship. At the very least, net neutrality isn't preventing that censorship, so it doesn't seem to be causing actual neutrality.
Those companies are traitors.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @08:43PM (2 children)
Of course I can gripe. I don't want to register a drone. The loss of net neutrality is a bummer, though I can see why conservatives don't support it: over the last year especially, the net has been anything but neutral from an end-user perspective, with lots of conservative people being demonetized (youtube) hidden (twitter) and banned all over.
On the other hand:
Black unemployment is at a 20-year low. Hispanic unemployment is at the lowest level in US history. Illegal aliens (of all races, etc.) are getting tossed out. The economy is on target to have just shy of 4% growth this year, despite Obama saying that it was impossible to even get 3%. Trump promised to remove 2 regulations for every one added... and technically "failed" because it is 22 removed for every one added. We're building pipelines with American steel. Obama said coal jobs weren't coming back, but now we're opening new mines and hiring mining engineers (good jobs) and shipping coal to China. Obama said factory jobs weren't coming back, but factory job growth has been the highest since it was first tracked back in 1996. Not having a wall is like not having a lock on your house... it's a really basic precaution that stops most of the trouble. Of course we must have a wall. Not that the situation before Obamacare was wonderful, but Obamacare has been killing our economy. Normal orderly working-class families (man, wife, 2 kids, job...) were paying the punishment tax because they couldn't afford the premiums and didn't get subsidies. The influx of Muslim invaders is down about 95%... it ought to be negative, but the improvement has been huge.
That is no regression. That is progress, hope, and change. America is going to be great again, even if you can't stand that.
We haven't had a president as good as Trump in at least 40 years. Actually, I can't think of a better one ever, but there might be one I'm forgetting.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @09:01PM (1 child)
I haven't read such a wall of bullshit in a looong time.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @09:24PM
For reference:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Graham%27s_Hierarchy_of_Disagreement.svg [wikipedia.org]
You're clearly in one of the yellow, orange, or red zones. Are you saying that my text is bullshitty sounding (yellow zone) or that I'm a bullshitter (red zone)?
It appears you don't like my message, but can't actually find fault with it because facts are facts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @09:00PM
Thanks Obama
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @08:22PM (3 children)
The actual choice in the law: pretend that the internet is a landline phone, or pretend that the internet is something like a hardwired stock ticker service
That is a stupid choice to be stuck with.
Without net neutrality, large ISPs extract money from large internet companies, Small players can't negotiate.
With net neutrality, there is a so-far-theoretical ability of the FCC to censor stuff. Also, conservatives can see that "net neutrality" does nothing to block private censorship, and in fact that has dramatically increased in the past year, so net neutrality is looking useless at best and maybe even harmful. From an end-user perspective, the current net is anything but neutral.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 14, @08:40PM
Interesting, indeed. Soon, there won't be any small ISP's, nor will there be a whole lot of non-big-corporation offerings. Everything that looks profitable will be bought out by the big corps, and only big corps will be able to afford the fast lanes. And, we're all screwed. Well, all but the big corporations.
I've probably mentioned that we elected the court fool. The fool isn't representing Americans at all. He's infatuated with rich bastards.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @09:08PM
Yeah when was Net Neutrality when Facebook labeled ACTUAL NEWS as FAKE NEWS last week? What good is it when you have assholes at Google/Facebook controlling shit behind the scenes with fucking shady algorithms to bury shit that made Clinton look bad during the election cycle?
Fuck your net neutrality bullshit. If I have to sign up for a plan to get Google traffic from my ISP, I won't, and now my ISP will become the best fucking ad-blocker in the world!
(Score: 2) by julian on Thursday December 14, @09:11PM
Define "conservatives" because I see plenty of conservatives on social media. If you mean Trump-supporting white nativists then good riddance. That's not a conservative ideology anyway, and if Twitter doesn't want white nationalists on its network that's their choice to make. The brave champions of the master race can start their own network.
And that's beside the fact that NN isn't even intended to address "private censorship". I wish supporters of NN would stop using the word censorship at all because it's not the right term and just confuses people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @08:43PM (1 child)
not in the communications services sense. He's talking about the information services that want to replace your communications services. Net Neutrality does hurt them, as it should.
How can there be so many fools on SN? It boggles the mind.
