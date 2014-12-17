Stories
Windows 10 Long Term Servicing Branch

posted by mrpg on Thursday December 14, @09:50PM
from the does-it-have-funny-toy-story-names? dept.
OS

An Anonymous Coward writes:

From an essay at howtogeek.com:

Did you know there's a version of Windows 10 that doesn't get big feature updates, and doesn't even have the Windows Store or Microsoft Edge browser? It's called Windows 10 LTSB, short for Long Term Servicing Branch.

There are several "branches" of Windows 10. The most unstable branch is the Insider Preview version of Windows 10. Most Windows PCs are on the "Current Branch", which is considered the stable branch. Windows 10 Professional users have the option to "Defer Upgrades", which puts them on the "Current Branch for Business". This branch will only get new builds of Windows 10, like the Anniversary Preview, a few months after they've been tested on the "Current Branch". It's like the stable, consumer branch–but slower moving.

But businesses don't want all their PCs to constantly get big updates, even if they are delayed a few months. Critical infrastructure like ATMs, medical equipment, and PCs that control machines on a factory floor don't need whizbang features, they need long term stability and few updates that will potentially break things. A PC operating medical equipment in a hospital room doesn't need new Cortana updates. That's what Windows 10 LTSB–the "Long Term Servicing Branch"–is for, and it's only available for the Enterprise edition of Windows 10.

While this is a branch of Windows 10, you can only get it by installing Windows from Windows 10 LTSB installation media. You can get other branches of Windows simply by changing an option within Windows 10 itself, but that isn't the case here.

90-day Enterprise evaluation program.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @10:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @10:23PM (#609919)

    it seems that only those that can afford to delay the inevitable can do so. everyone else gets unwanted updates for free

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by WillR on Thursday December 14, @10:24PM (3 children)

    by WillR (2012) on Thursday December 14, @10:24PM (#609920)

    Critical infrastructure like ATMs, medical equipment, and PCs that control machines on a factory floor don't need whizbang features, they need long term stability and few updates that will potentially break things.

    Huh. Maybe those things shouldn't be running Windows at all, then. Maybe they should be running Debian stable, or OpenBSD, or some niche RTOS instead.

    • (Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday December 14, @10:47PM (2 children)

      by DECbot (832) on Thursday December 14, @10:47PM (#609940) Journal

      Maybe they should be running Debian stable, or OpenBSD, or some niche RTOS instead.

      May I recommend running my niche OS of choice, Machine ALibi WARping Embedded OS -- perhaps better known as MAlWarE_OS.

      cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base

      • (Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday December 14, @10:53PM (1 child)

        by Arik (4543) on Thursday December 14, @10:53PM (#609948)
        So vanilla Win10 then?
        "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @11:00PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @11:00PM (#609956)

          It's a WinXP clone.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Virindi on Thursday December 14, @10:30PM (3 children)

    by Virindi (3484) on Thursday December 14, @10:30PM (#609923)

    Sounds like just what I would want, if I ran Windows. Why is it that what sounds like the most useful version has to be locked away and only available to special customers?

    Are there no regular users who value stability over "whizbang" features? That seems unlikely. It seems like maybe Microsoft only wants to cater to "whizbang" people, though, and everyone else can pound sand. This seems like a losing strategy, especially when combined with a "no new Windows versions" strategy...the biggest reason to have to constantly shift the floor under people's feet no longer exists. They seem to want to force continuous changes on everyone merely for the sake of having people always having to change. This angers and alienates a lot of users, who just want to "learn how a system works" once and then be done with it, because they don't want to have to dedicate continuous mental energy to figuring out whatever is new this week.

    On the other hand, such users can buy a tablet...and the tablet will probably never change. Even if they get an OS update (eventually), the ways they interact with the system will probably be entirely unchanged.

    It seems like Microsoft is absolutely dedicated to destroying the PC. Because they think the PC is not cool anymore I guess? They are just killing themselves, causing the very exodus they are trying to prevent.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday December 14, @11:02PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday December 14, @11:02PM (#609960)

    Windows "no forced upgrade to Windows 11" edition.

