From an essay at howtogeek.com:
Did you know there's a version of Windows 10 that doesn't get big feature updates, and doesn't even have the Windows Store or Microsoft Edge browser? It's called Windows 10 LTSB, short for Long Term Servicing Branch.
There are several "branches" of Windows 10. The most unstable branch is the Insider Preview version of Windows 10. Most Windows PCs are on the "Current Branch", which is considered the stable branch. Windows 10 Professional users have the option to "Defer Upgrades", which puts them on the "Current Branch for Business". This branch will only get new builds of Windows 10, like the Anniversary Preview, a few months after they've been tested on the "Current Branch". It's like the stable, consumer branch–but slower moving.
But businesses don't want all their PCs to constantly get big updates, even if they are delayed a few months. Critical infrastructure like ATMs, medical equipment, and PCs that control machines on a factory floor don't need whizbang features, they need long term stability and few updates that will potentially break things. A PC operating medical equipment in a hospital room doesn't need new Cortana updates. That's what Windows 10 LTSB–the "Long Term Servicing Branch"–is for, and it's only available for the Enterprise edition of Windows 10.
While this is a branch of Windows 10, you can only get it by installing Windows from Windows 10 LTSB installation media. You can get other branches of Windows simply by changing an option within Windows 10 itself, but that isn't the case here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @10:23PM
it seems that only those that can afford to delay the inevitable can do so. everyone else gets unwanted updates for free
(Score: 4, Insightful) by WillR on Thursday December 14, @10:24PM (3 children)
Huh. Maybe those things shouldn't be running Windows at all, then. Maybe they should be running Debian stable, or OpenBSD, or some niche RTOS instead.
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday December 14, @10:47PM (2 children)
May I recommend running my niche OS of choice, Machine ALibi WARping Embedded OS -- perhaps better known as MAlWarE_OS.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday December 14, @10:53PM (1 child)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @11:00PM
It's a WinXP clone.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Virindi on Thursday December 14, @10:30PM (3 children)
Sounds like just what I would want, if I ran Windows. Why is it that what sounds like the most useful version has to be locked away and only available to special customers?
Are there no regular users who value stability over "whizbang" features? That seems unlikely. It seems like maybe Microsoft only wants to cater to "whizbang" people, though, and everyone else can pound sand. This seems like a losing strategy, especially when combined with a "no new Windows versions" strategy...the biggest reason to have to constantly shift the floor under people's feet no longer exists. They seem to want to force continuous changes on everyone merely for the sake of having people always having to change. This angers and alienates a lot of users, who just want to "learn how a system works" once and then be done with it, because they don't want to have to dedicate continuous mental energy to figuring out whatever is new this week.
On the other hand, such users can buy a tablet...and the tablet will probably never change. Even if they get an OS update (eventually), the ways they interact with the system will probably be entirely unchanged.
It seems like Microsoft is absolutely dedicated to destroying the PC. Because they think the PC is not cool anymore I guess? They are just killing themselves, causing the very exodus they are trying to prevent.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Thursday December 14, @10:33PM
If the PC is destroyed, then using what device will people develop applications for whatever comes after the PC?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 14, @10:40PM (1 child)
https://www.onmsft.com/news/microsoft-makes-money-revenues-broken-product-line [onmsft.com]
Office and servers, now 1 and 2
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday December 14, @10:54PM
Interesting... It as if Microsoft doesn't care if Windows is on every PC in the future. So, if Microsoft allows the Windows product line to die, will Microsoft still be as evil as it was in the 90s?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday December 14, @11:02PM
Windows "no forced upgrade to Windows 11" edition.
