Today's 6th graders will hit their prime working years in 2030.
By that time, the "robot apocalypse" could be fully upon us. Automation and artificial intelligence could have eliminated half the jobs in the United States economy.
Or, plenty of jobs could still exist, but today's students could be locked in a fierce competition for a few richly rewarded positions requiring advanced technical and interpersonal skills. Robots and algorithms would take care of what used to be solid working- and middle-class jobs. And the kids who didn't get that cutting-edge computer science course or life-changing middle school project? They'd be relegated to a series of dead-end positions, serving the elites who did.
Alternatively, maybe Bill Gates and Elon Musk and the other big names ringing the alarm are wrong. A decade from now, perhaps companies will still complain they can't find employees who can read an instruction manual and pass a drug test. Maybe workers will still be able to hold on to the American Dream, so long as they can adjust to incremental technological shifts in the workplace.
Which vision will prove correct?
30 years into the Information Revolution and schools are only just now realizing they should teach kids how to code...
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @11:51PM
Starving in the gutter? Do something else! But never stop coding for free.
Living in poverty? Get a retail job! But never stop coding for free.
Learned to code but still can't make a living by coding? Live on government welfare! But never stop coding for free.
What's that now? The GNU Manifesto [gnu.org] has become reality? Too bad! Richard Matthew Stallman is a raving communist lunatic who sold your future to make the tech billionaires rich.
Never stop coding for free.
Believe in GNU.
Die poor.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pipedwho on Thursday December 14, @11:53PM (4 children)
There seems to be an assumption that people that can code will be immune to the impending doom of an AI or robot apocalypse. I don't think this is true. Yes, there are some easily automated tasks that don't require much thought. And there are some repetitive manual jobs that can easily be automated.
But, just being able to code with some basic logic thought processes seems to me to be something that is just as likely to be automated.
Things on the harder to do list will be the old school tradesman like plumbers, electrician and handymen. Maybe some 'professional' careers, like doctors, lawyers, bankers, accountants, and other high end 'sales' and 'business development' positions. Then of course, there's the ownership class. Beyond that, positions of leadership and government, and other bureaucratic nonsense. These types of jobs will have all sorts of 'political' pressure maintaining them.
But, IMO, random 'learn how to code' programs in schools aren't going to help transcend this problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @12:00AM
I expect the vast majority of legal work can and will be replaced by computers soon enough.
Things like document notarisation might still warrant a human professional...
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @12:03AM
Twenty years ago tech nerds who installed linux in their basements predicted a world dominated by nerds.
Ten years ago tech bros kicked the nerds to the curb as social media conquered the world instead.
Tech bros are next to get fucked.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by crafoo on Friday December 15, @12:12AM
Yes, exactly.
Procurement, supply chain, sales will be automated. Machine learning systems are collecting massive datasets right now to build these systems. It's coming in 10 years.
Tasks that require 10-20 years of training and domain knowledge will be the last to automate. Plumbing, electricians, gutter installers, epoxy garage floor installers. Things that are physically complicated and have many many failure modes that impact quality, but which are not really documented or easily trained for.
Everyone else is getting fucked ASAP. The rest are going to get tossed into a human compost pit.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Friday December 15, @12:13AM
Exactly This.
People who speak like this have never set up a CNC machine to do something as simple as drill a hole.
Clue: coding is no longer necessary.
Teaching coding is probably a waste of time. The skill sets needed to manage robots are probably being ingrained into kids with joy sticks and game controllers in their hand. It sure as hell won't be written in C.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday December 15, @12:08AM
Predicting and impending employment apocalypse? Better keep importing low-skill labor that doesn't want to integrate into the existing culture.
Ironically, "coding" is far from a protected field. Specifying what task needs to get done and what datasets need to be operated on will be possible from people in every field, untrained in "computer science". AI systems will work out the rest of the mundane details.
The only question left to answer is why the arbitrary and odd push for "everyone has to code" in classrooms? Strange.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aristarchus on Friday December 15, @12:18AM
Capital Intensification. As capitalism develops, competition forces capitalists to cut labor costs. Early adopters gain some comparative advantage, but eventually a fair market in plant and machinery nullifies that, and eventually profit margins will be reduced to nothing. And worse, Capitalism's one bug that is a feature is that it tends to overproduce, leading to an economic downturn, and depressions. Once the entire demand side of what was the working class is eliminated, either capitalism will fail and be replaced, or capitalists will have to find some way to supply the masses with the means to create an effective demand. But that is just my reading.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday December 15, @12:23AM
In the next 10-15 years most programming will be outsourced to the lowest price. Factory jobs will be replaced by robots. Truck drivers will be replaced by self driving trucks. Fast food will automate both order taking and cooking the food. Retail will be self-checkout, with robots restocking shelves overnight.
I predict half of legal stuff will be taken over by programs, but if you're on trial and have a scenario where you could go to jail, you'll still have a human lawyer. You will go to a doctor, where nurses will take care of you. Need physical therapy? A person will help. Toilet backed up? Your plumber will not be some dude in India on a tech support line.
