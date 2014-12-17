from the 000-00-0001 dept.
The Associated Press is reporting that Jordan Hamlett, a Louisiana private investigator and self-proclaimed benevolent "white hat" hacker, pleaded guilty on Monday to misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number in repeated attempts to access the president's federal tax information before the 2016 election. Hamlett faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine following his guilty plea in federal court.
A court document accompanying Hamlett's plea agreement says he used Trump's Social Security number and other personal information to open an online application for federal student aid on Sept. 13, 2016. After obtaining a username and password, he tried to use an Internal Revenue Service data retrieval tool to obtain Trump's tax information, the document says.
"The defendant made six separate attempts to obtain the federal tax information from IRS servers, but he was unsuccessful," says the document. It doesn't specify how much of Trump's tax information could have been retrieved with the online tool.
[..] Federal prosecutors had asked Judge James Brady to bar Hamlett's lawyer from presenting a trial defense that that he was acting as a benevolent "white hat" hacker. Brady, a senior federal judge who died Saturday at a Baton Rouge hospital, ruled last month that Hamlett couldn't testify that he had a "good purpose" in attempting to test security flaws in the website.
[... Defense attorney] Fiser said Hamlett liked to test security systems for weaknesses in his spare time and would notify system administrators if he found a system vulnerable to a security breach. Hamlett once discovered a security flaw that allowed for public access to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's "raw" reports on open investigations and exposed personal information about police officers.
source: Louisiana man admits misusing Trump's Social Security number
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 15, @02:45AM
If this twit were a real hacker, he would have known that messing with any Trump data would be noticed. Gubbermint takes care of it's own, even when it's own are dumber than rocks.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @03:10AM
Nope, they get send to PMITA prison now.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday December 15, @03:16AM
OK, I've been staring at a blank screen for a good 5 minutes without a snarky comeback.
But "misusing" a SSN is a thing? WTF?* Guy is trying to steal Trump's identity and he gets a "misusing" charge?
/ WTF - What's This Feature?
// what did you think it meant?
/// actually snuck that into an international proposal on cell phone protocols some 20 years ago
//// First off, some Australian contractor working for me came up with it circa '95
///// Second, it didn't make it into the official spec
////// That Aussie was awesome, funny as hell, competent as hell. I hope his life turned out well. I wish I could remember his name.
Reply to This