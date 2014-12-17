Stories
Wi-Fi at Starbucks Buenos Aires Has Computers Mine Crypto-Currency

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 15, @12:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the would-you-like-javascript-with-your-coffee dept.
Security

kazzie writes:

We've discussed the potential for stealing CPU cycles from javascript-enabled browsers many a time. It seems one coffee shop in Buenos Aires has put it into practice:

A customer of Starbucks Buenos Aires accused the popular café company of illegally mining Bitcoin using his personal laptop. Noah Dinkin, the man who discovered that his laptop was being used to mine cryptocurrency via Starbucks' free WiFi, tweeted a screenshot to prove it. [It] shows that the WiFi provider in Starbucks Buenos Aires forces a 10 second delay when you first connect to the WiFi so it can mine crypto using the customer's laptop.

Starbucks responded to Dinkin on Twitter to clear up the accusation 10 days later.

Other twitterers pointed out that the crypto-currency in question was in fact Monero, not Bitcoin.

Also covered by The Register and the BBC among others.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday December 15, @01:04AM (1 child)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 15, @01:04AM (#610022) Homepage Journal

    Bitcoin Investment Trust is traded like a stock. And next year we'll have Bitcoin futures on NASDAQ. And maybe, probably, on other exchanges. But stocks are doing AMAZINGLY since I was elected. Dow record high yesterday, one of many! pic.twitter.com/jqKevWMofs [t.co]

    --
    There is no better way to live the Trump lifestyle than through Trump Home™ décor. Bring a little luxury into your life.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @01:35AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @01:35AM (#610032)

      God, you insipid loser.

  • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday December 15, @01:15AM

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 15, @01:15AM (#610024) Journal

    Looks like the software was handed out via the captive portal used to control internet access.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday December 15, @01:35AM

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday December 15, @01:35AM (#610031)

    Forget DDoS, I'm building IOT botnets to mine coins. 100000 sucky processors do amount to a lot of cycles.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @01:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @01:44AM (#610037)

    rms was right again.

