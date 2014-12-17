from the where's-planet-nine? dept.
Google's research team Google AI has applied machine learning to data from NASA's Kepler space observatory, finding an 8th exoplanet orbiting Kepler-90 (2,545 ly away). The team also found a sixth exoplanet orbiting Kepler-80 (1,100 ly away):
Our solar system now is tied for most number of planets around a single star, with the recent discovery of an eighth planet circling Kepler-90, a Sun-like star 2,545 light years from Earth. The planet was discovered in data from NASA's Kepler Space Telescope.
The newly-discovered Kepler-90i – a sizzling hot, rocky planet that orbits its star once every 14.4 days – was found using machine learning from Google. Machine learning is an approach to artificial intelligence in which computers "learn." In this case, computers learned to identify planets by finding in Kepler data instances where the telescope recorded signals from planets beyond our solar system, known as exoplanets.
[...] Kepler-90i wasn't the only jewel this neural network sifted out. In the Kepler-80 system, they found a sixth planet. This one, the Earth-sized Kepler-80g, and four of its neighboring planets form what is called a resonant chain – where planets are locked by their mutual gravity in a rhythmic orbital dance. The result is an extremely stable system, similar to the seven planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
Their research paper reporting these findings has been accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal. [Christopher] Shallue and [Andrew] Vanderburg plan to apply their neural network to Kepler's full set of more than 150,000 stars.
The size of Kepler-90i is estimated at 1.32 ± 0.21 Earth radii. Surface temperature is estimated at 435°C (709 K).
Kepler-80g is likely smaller at 1.13 ± 0.14 Earth radii, with a cooler surface temperature of 144°C (418 K).
The outermost known exoplanet in the Kepler-90 system, Kepler-90h, has a mass under 1.2 Jupiter masses and a temperature of around 292 K (19 °C; 66 °F), so it may be a good candidate for hosting life on a moon.
NASA will host a Reddit AMA at 3 PM EST to discuss the findings.
Astronomers have observed enough planetary transits to confirm the existence of seven "Earth-sized" exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultra-cool (~2550 K) red dwarf star about 39.5 light years away. Three of the exoplanets are located inside the "habitable zone" of their parent star. These three orbit from 0.028 to 0.045 AU away from the star:
Astronomers using the TRAPPIST–South telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory, the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Paranal and the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope, as well as other telescopes around the world, have now confirmed the existence of at least seven small planets orbiting the cool red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. All the planets, labelled TRAPPIST-1b, c, d, e, f, g and h in order of increasing distance from their parent star, have sizes similar to Earth.
The exoplanets are presumed to be tidally locked. The six closest to TRAPPIST-1 have been determined to be rocky, while the seventh, TRAPPIST-1h, requires additional observations to determine its characteristics due to its longer orbital period.
Mass estimates for the planets range from 0.41 Earth masses (M⊕) to 1.38 M⊕. Radii range from 0.76 Earth radii (R⊕) to 1.13 R⊕.
Spitzer, Hubble, and other telescopes will continue to make observations of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system, but the best data will likely come from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is scheduled to launch in late 2018. JWST will allow the atmospheres and temperatures of many exoplanets to be characterized, which will help to settle whether the "habitable zones" of red dwarf stars are actually hospitable.
Artist illustrations and data for the TRAPPIST-1 system compared to Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Earth.
Here's a website dedicated to the star.
Seven temperate terrestrial planets around the nearby ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 (DOI: 10.1038/nature21360) (DX)
NASA will be hosting a somewhat unusual press conference on Thursday (NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 14) to announce the latest find from its planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope. Kepler has found many hundreds of planets beyond our solar system over the years, but this week's announcement will be different because Google will be sharing in the science spotlight.
"The discovery was made by researchers using machine learning from Google," reads a release from the space agency, adding that the breakthrough "demonstrates new ways of analyzing Kepler data."
Exactly what has been discovered won't be revealed until Thursday, but with Kepler there's always a good chance that some new distant planets will be part of the reveal. Expect to hear something about a new era of planet-hunting assisted by artificial intelligence: That would be my guess for Thursday. We'll just have to wait and see if Google's A.I. is also helping to detect signs of alien life on the numerous worlds beyond our solar system as well.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday December 14, @06:45PM (6 children)
It would sure be funny if we find a system with 9+ exoplanets before we find (if it exists) Planet Nine [wikipedia.org] (not Pluto).
Note that all of the exoplanets found in Kepler-90 [wikipedia.org] and Kepler-80 [wikipedia.org] have an estimated radius above Earth's, so they are likely to be considered planets and not dwarf planets. Pluto = 0.1868 Earth radii, Mercury = 0.3829 Earth radii.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday December 14, @06:51PM
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday December 14, @07:11PM (3 children)
I had this reaction:
Cool, Earthlike!
Bugger! Not Earthlike.
Not that we're likely to go there, but it would have been nice to know there was a really proper Earthilke planet out there.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 14, @07:14PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_potentially_habitable_exoplanets [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday December 14, @07:17PM (1 child)
Surface temperature is estimated at 435°C (709 K).
Bugger! Not Earthlike.
Nope, it's Venuslike. It sounds just like Venus, just a little bit more massive.
It could still have aliens living there in cloud cities...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 14, @07:23PM
Since we don't know yet which planet has an atmosphere and what those are made of, a lot more Earthlikes might turn out to be Venuslikes.
And some Marslikes might be Earthlikes.
Those estimates are purely based on star brightness/distance.
As we see here, a few degrees can change a planet a lot.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday December 14, @07:48PM
I was thinking that finding Planet 9 would break the tie and put our solar system back on top. As if "most planets" is a contest, and that it matters.
What I'm really wondering is whether the stellar wobble exoplanet hunting technique can be applied right here in our solar system to find more planets. Since we're so much closer to the sun, shouldn't the technique be far more sensitive, maybe sensitive enough to detect Planet 9 and 10, and indicate where in their orbits they might be right now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, @07:24PM
The pictures/photos of these newly discovered planets are amazing! Must be using at least a 4megapixel Kodak camera or better. I look in these same spots with my telescope and see only darkness. Amazing technology NASA has with these cameras.
