FBI Tells Jo(e) Sixpack to Become an Expert in IoT Security

posted by mrpg on Friday December 15, @04:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the #-sudo-nano-/etc/hosts dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

Internet of Things users need to become sysadmins, America's Federal Bureau of Investigation says.

That's a summary of the Feds' blog post, published this week, in which the agency's Beth Anne Steele wrote that Things are best deployed on their own network, with an off-switch.

Steele's post offered a checklist explaining how consumers can best secure their stuff, including a suggestion to: "Isolate 'IoT' devices on their own protected networks" – which means you'll want a firewall between your broadband modem and the switch that connects the devices.

The checklist might reach beyond the capabilities of the average IoT buyer, who just wants to swipe the phone app to control their lights (because the wall is so far away), but on its own, that's a point worth making. So here's the full list, with El Reg commentary.

"Change default usernames and passwords?" Brain shutting down. Too. Much. Techno-babble.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @04:43AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @04:43AM (#610099)

    ...the coming shitshow will proceed spectacularly if you can avoid empathizing with the people burned by it. If you can't... it's gonna be a rough time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @04:55AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @04:55AM (#610105)

      That will be easy, I'm not buying any IoT devices...

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday December 15, @05:04AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 15, @05:04AM (#610110)

      If you can't...

      There will be an airtasker.com to take your money for it.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by julian on Friday December 15, @04:56AM

    by julian (6003) on Friday December 15, @04:56AM (#610106)

    Make someone financially liable and watch how quickly they can become an expert. Normies have no problem becoming experts in car insurance or sales tax, because it affects them. If companies were financially liable for their massive cock-ups from lax or non-existent security practices, they'll quickly devise solutions which will survive implementation by Joe Sixpack serving as sysadmin.

