Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Traffic to Major Tech Firms Rerouted to Russia

posted by mrpg on Friday December 15, @05:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the ping-google.com-reply-from-en.kremlin.ru dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

All your packets are belong to us:

Internet traffic for some of the world's largest tech firms was briefly rerouted to Russia earlier this week in what appeared to be a Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) attack.

OpenDNS-owned Internet monitoring service BGPmon reported the incident on Tuesday. BGPmon noticed that 80 IP prefixes for organizations such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, NTT Communications, Twitch and Riot Games had been announced by a Russian Autonomous System (AS).

It happened twice on Tuesday and each time it only lasted for roughly three minutes. The first event took place between 04:43 and 04:46 UTC, and the second between 07:07 and 07:10 UTC.

Despite being short-lived, BGPmon said the incidents were significant, including due to the fact that the announcements were picked up by several peers and some large ISPs, such as Hurricane Electric and Zayo in the U.S., Telstra in Australia, and NORDUnet, which is a joint project of several Nordic countries.

Another interesting aspect was that all the targeted traffic was associated with high-profile organizations. Experts also pointed out that the Russian AS (AS39523) had not been seen making announcements for several years before this incident.

Original Submission


«  FBI Tells Jo(e) Sixpack to Become an Expert in IoT Security
Traffic to Major Tech Firms Rerouted to Russia | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @05:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @05:55AM (#610130)

    This is a pretty obvious spying operation, yet easy to claim as a mistake.

    Redirect, collect data, then chew on the data.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @05:55AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @05:55AM (#610132)

    IP protocols were developed to accommodate regional autonomy and collaboration. It is supposed that, in the long run, the network as a whole will route around rogue players, but this event brings to the light that it can still do damage in the short term.

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday December 15, @06:04AM

      by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Friday December 15, @06:04AM (#610137) Homepage
      BGP was designed so that rogue players could just say "you wanna talk to those guys? trust *me* to pass you packets on to them". It's surprising there aren't more hacks like this. Jesus designed the internet, but people keep asking for more of his shirts and he still won't learn.
      --
      I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(1)