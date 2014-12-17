Stories
Disney to Buy 21st Century Fox Assets for $52.4 Billion in Historic Hollywood Merger

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 15, @08:38AM
from the eaten-by-the-mouse dept.
Business

AnonTechie writes:

The Walt Disney Co. has set a $52.4 billion, all-stock deal to acquire 20th Century Fox and other entertainment and sports assets from Rupert Murdoch's empire. The deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox marks a historic union of Hollywood heavyweights and a bid by Disney to bolster its core TV and film businesses against an onslaught of new competitors in the content arena.

Disney is betting on an ambitious purchase of a sizable chunk of 21st Century Fox, hoping that more cable networks, production studios and other properties will buoy it into the future as it dives into the direct-to-consumer streaming distribution business with sports and entertainment services planned to launch in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/disney-fox-merger-deal-52-4-billion-merger-1202631242/

Also at The NYTimes, The Verge, and the The LATimes

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @09:05AM (1 child)

    Why not merge the entire entertainment industry into one corporation. The plebs care not by which hand they are fed their diet of bread and circuses.

