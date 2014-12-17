from the at-least-it's-in-the-air dept.
Has the People's Republic caught up?
The Chengdu J-20 marks the first entry of a multirole stealth fighter into China's armed forces. According to the Department of Defense (DOD), China views stealth technology as a core component in the transformation of its air force from "a predominantly territorial air force to one capable of conducting both offensive and defensive operations." Designed for enhanced stealth and maneuverability, the J-20 has the potential to provide China with a variety of previously unavailable air combat options and enhance its capability to project power.
As an advanced multirole stealth fighter, it is speculated that the J-20 can fulfill both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat roles for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and the aviation branch of the People's Liberation Army Navy (referred to as either Naval Aviation or the PLAN-AF). According to PLAAF Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, the J-20 will enhance the overall combat capability of China's air force. A 2016 report by the DOD states that the J-20 represents a critical step in China's efforts to develop "advanced aircraft to improve its regional power projection capabilities and to strengthen its ability to strike regional airbases and facilities." In 2014, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission described the J-20 as "more advanced than any other fighter currently deployed by Asia Pacific countries."
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday December 15, @12:28PM
Now, will it work? Will it work as well as other 'stealth fighters?' Will it work well enough to succeed in combat missions that rely on it?
At this point it's hard to say. They've poured a lot of resources into a modern military aviation industry and they've had some mixed results so far. This thing could turn out to be a dud or it could turn out to be as good or better than the competition. I lean towards thinking something closer to a dud is more likely, but I doubt it will be a total failure.
Both of the main reasons for having it are served as long as it's not tested and shown to be a complete dud, btw, so it makes good sense for them to be developing this, even if it turns out to be little more than an expensive research project on the stealth side. If it can fly low and fast and release modern standoff ASMs any functioning stealth ability is gravy.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
