Accoustic monitoring to stop poachers:
Populations of large cats such as jaguars and pumas are in global decline due to habitat loss and indiscriminate hunting of them and their prey by humans. Newly developed acoustic loggers are able to record sounds of shotguns and chainsaws, shedding light on the frequency and patterns of illegal exploitation.
The results, presented today at the 'Ecology Across Borders' conference in Ghent, Belgium will help monitor biodiversity and reduce human-wildlife conflicts in tropical forests.
Ecologists from the University of Southampton (UK) and Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (Mexico) have been studying the presence and distribution of the elusive jaguar and puma in three contiguous regions of protected and unprotected forest in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.
Camera traps and analysis of faeces revealed that jaguars and pumas prefer to prey on peccaries, deer and coati—species that are regularly hunted by local communities for their wild meat.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday December 15, @06:27PM
Pretty vague, probably not wanting to tip off the locals to what they should look for.
A better story is here: http://www.britishecologicalsociety.org/listening-acoustic-monitoring-devices-detect-illegal-hunting-logging/ [britishecologicalsociety.org]
which included pictures.
The story wanders around before giving the above little hint of what they actually are building. But no explanation on how it is powered, deployed, serviced, or retrieved.
Sounds like city folk sneaking into indigenous back yards and expecting to get away with it.
