Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Study Shows Tailgating Can Slow Everyone Down

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 15, @07:36PM   Printer-friendly
from the automate-that-already dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Gotta keep 'em separated:

When unexplained traffic jams happen, says an MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) study, you can probably blame tailgaters. The researchers say that if drivers kept an even distance between cars rather than driving too close to the vehicle in front, traffic flow would remain even. This "bilateral control," could double the speed of the average vehicle on busy highways.
...
This ideal is very different from what is the norm in most thinking about traffic, especially by those stuck in it. Drivers (and, consequently, vehicle control systems) tend to be looking ever forward, responding only to what's ahead and largely ignoring what's behind. Thus, in stop-and-go or slow-and-go situations (traffic jams), each vehicle reacts to the vehicle in front, causing intermittent slowdowns or stops (jams) in wave-like patterns. When vehicles are working to maintain equal distances both from the car in front and the vehicle behind, the MIT paper contends, these wave patterns are minimized and traffic flows more smoothly.

Maintaining even spacing facilitates lane changes and merges as well.

Original Submission


«  Listening In: Acoustic Monitoring Devices Detect Illegal Hunting and Logging
Study Shows Tailgating Can Slow Everyone Down | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @07:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @07:51PM (#610418)

    You drive manual, couple of things you try to avoid is frequent shift and full stop, and you do that by monitoring ahead, modulating speed and the distance to the car ahead. Automatic drivers have no such sense.

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday December 15, @08:08PM

    by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 15, @08:08PM (#610425) Homepage

    This is why I'm definitely a proponent of software-controlled cars. They won't be perfect, but they will be better than human drivers by the time they'll be allowed in the "wild". The next best thing available now, adaptive cruise control, would also be an immense help for preventing this sort of thing.

    Of course, that won't help the guy in a souped up pickup who is mad as hell that there are people not getting out of his way so he can exercise his $DEITY-given right to drive 90mph.

    --
    If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(1)