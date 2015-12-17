Stories
Space Capsule With 3 Astronauts Returns to Earth

Phoenix666 writes:

Three astronauts on Thursday landed back on Earth after nearly six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Russian Soyuz capsule with NASA's Randy Bresnik, Russia's Sergey Ryazanskiy and Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency descended under a red-and-white parachute and landed on schedule at 2:37 p.m. local time (0837 GMT; 3:37 a.m. EST) on the vast steppes outside of a remote town in Kazakhstan.

The three were extracted from the capsule within 20 minutes and appeared to be in good condition.

Bresnik, Ryazansky and Nespoli spent 139 days aboard the orbiting space laboratory. The trio who arrived at the station in July contributed to hundreds of scientific experiments aboard the ISS and performed several spacewalks.

They left Alexander Misurkin, commander of the crew, and two Americans, Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei, in charge.

Do you think astronauts on the ISS play a drinking game where they try to land toilet bombs on earth-bound targets? I would.

  • (Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Friday December 15, @11:00PM

    I don't know why but for a second I read that headline as "Space Capsule With 3 Apollo Astronauts Returns to Earth".

  • (Score: 2) by srobert on Friday December 15, @11:07PM

    Is Bresnik under investigation now for colluding with Russians?

  • (Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Friday December 15, @11:08PM

    Do you think astronauts on the ISS play a drinking game where they try to land toilet bombs on earth-bound targets? I would.

    You can't just drop things out of orbit.

