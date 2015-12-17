Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

SpaceX Launches Supplies to the International Space Station With a Used Booster

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 16, @01:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the meals-on-boosters dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

SpaceX has successfully flown and landed a used booster for its CRS-13 resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS):

SpaceX's first flight with a pre-flown booster for NASA was a success. After launch, SpaceX successfully touched down its used Falcon 9 rocket at the company's ground-based Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral. This marks the 14th landing SpaceX has pulled off this year, and the second time this particular vehicle has landed following take off. This is also their 17th launch of 2017.

[...] This morning's launch will carry nearly 4,800 pounds of cargo to the ISS. Included on board is a sensor designed to monitor how much space debris is surrounding the station, as well as another sensor that's supposed to measure how much sunlight reaches the Earth.

It's a triple-play!

Original Submission


«  Space Capsule With 3 Astronauts Returns to Earth
SpaceX Launches Supplies to the International Space Station With a Used Booster | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)