from the linked-in-crime dept.
Germany says China using LinkedIn to recruit informants
The German domestic intelligence agency (BfV) says China is using fake profiles on social media to target German officials and politicians. "This is a broad-based attempt to infiltrate, in particular, parliaments, ministries and government agencies," said BfV head Hans-Georg Maassen on Sunday (10 December).
Maassen said more than 10,000 Germans have been approached by the alleged ruse from Chinese profiles posing as reputable professionals on social networking site LinkedIn.
The BfV released around half dozen fake LinkedIn profiles of young attractive Chinese professionals. Among them is Laeticia Chen who supposedly works at the China Center for International Politics and Economy. Another, Eva Han, is from the China University of Political Science and Law.
The people behind the suspected profiles attempt to link to others, asking them to contact them. The BfV says the moves are designed to possibly recruit high-ranking officials to become Chinese informants.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday December 16, @01:27PM
Leave Laeticia "Ching Chong" Chen alone!
Actually, "academic solicitation" is taught to us in security as one of the primary methods the Chinks use to steal our secrets.
And thanks to H1-B hiring, the Chinks are everywhere in our industries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @01:56PM
Not that it was great before, but once Microsoft bought LinkedIn, that was it for me. I never accepted any of the recommendations for different skills (whatever that circle jerk is called), although various people tried to give them to me. Deleting my account didn't feel very convincing, they must still have my name and company name, which was about all I provided.
The Chinese can have it as far as I'm concerned.
