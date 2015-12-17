from the hack-the-animal-planet dept.
Source: Animal shelter faces backlash after using robot to scare off homeless people:
The San Francisco branch of the SPCA (the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) hired a K5 robot built by Knightscope to patrol the sidewalks outside its facilities. According to a report from the San Francisco Business Times, the robot was deployed as a “way to try dealing with the growing number of needles, car break-ins and crime that seemed to emanate from nearby tent encampments of homeless people.”
[...] The robot in question is equipped with four cameras, moves at a pace of three miles per hour, and is cheaper than a human security guard — costing around $6 an hour to rent. Knightscope’s bots are some of the most popular robot guards around and have popped up in the news in the past. The same model of robot previously knocked over a toddler in a mall and fell into a fountain in DC. Knightscope says its robots are intended as deterrents, and for providing mobile surveillance.
[...] According to the SPCA, attacks have already taken place, with Scarlett telling the Business Times that within a week of the robot starting its duties, some people “put a tarp over it, knocked it over and put barbecue sauce on all the sensors.” One Twitter user reported seeing the robot with feces smeared on it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @08:28AM (3 children)
This is what happens when a communist convinces the open source community to write free software for thirty years. Greedy capitalists pay nothing in software expenses to build tech companies like Facebook and Twitter on the slave labor of unpaid volunteers. Silicon Valley is a communist utopia where nobody pays for software, and just like every communist regime in history, the result is inequality. Economic inequality between the rich and the poors is only growing worse. Tech bros make bank by employing the software of unpaid unwashed homeless coders living on the streets. Billionaires employ the software but not the people who wrote it because RICHARD MATTHEW STALLMAN SOLD YOUR FUTURE TO THE BILLIONAIRES.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday December 16, @08:41AM (2 children)
During my homelessness I wrote a tool called "debotify" that Real Soon Now I'm going to release as Free Software, most likely under the GPLv3.
It removes bots from your web server logs so analyzing with such tools as Analog only tracks visits by live humans.
This because there are so many different bots that fully half my website's hits are non-human in origin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @08:57AM (1 child)
How amusing. You just reminded me, I've written some web bots over the years, and I've run afoul of moronic webmasters who complain to my hosting providers when they see botlike useragent strings in their logs. Useragent string fraud is a tempting workaround for the problem of pinheaded webmasters, yet what I've found most effective is just using an empty useragent string. Stupid webmasters are dumb enough not to notice an empty string. I sure hope your "debotify" tool doesn't choke on an empty string useragent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @09:19AM
""
Choke on it!
Bots rule the web.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday December 16, @08:38AM
Engineers who moved to San Francisco to work in the software industry are able to pay for housing that is too expensive for locals whose families have been in San Francisco for generations.
While SF has rent control, the landlords are creative in finding ways around it.
