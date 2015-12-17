17/12/15/2128234 story
posted by takyon on Saturday December 16, @05:31PM
from the Ready-in-10-years! dept.
New research (more accessible) suggests that Boron-Hydrogen fusion may be viable, and doesn't leave behind a radioactive reactor.
our simulations show for example that 14 milligram HB11 can produce 300 kWh energy if all achieved results are combined for the design of an absolutely clean power reactor producing low-cost energy.
Now where did I leave my petawatt lasers?
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @05:39PM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 16, @05:46PM
Your life on Earth is nearly over:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pure_fusion_weapon [wikipedia.org]
http://www.au.af.mil/au/awc/awcgate/cst/bh_2013_denton.pdf [af.mil]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @06:37PM
Wake up,
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 16, @06:42PM
You don't sound woke yet. Get #woke.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
