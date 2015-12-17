Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

HB11 Fusion, Now With No Radioactive Waste

posted by takyon on Saturday December 16, @05:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the Ready-in-10-years! dept.
Science

KilroySmith writes:

New research (more accessible) suggests that Boron-Hydrogen fusion may be viable, and doesn't leave behind a radioactive reactor.

our simulations show for example that 14 milligram HB11 can produce 300 kWh energy if all achieved results are combined for the design of an absolutely clean power reactor producing low-cost energy.

Now where did I leave my petawatt lasers?

Original Submission


«  Interview with Brian Fox, Author of the Bash Shell
HB11 Fusion, Now With No Radioactive Waste | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)