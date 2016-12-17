from the known-by-the-state-of-California dept.
California recommends keeping cellphones/smartphones away from your body, as well as "reducing the use of cell phones to stream audio or video, or to download or upload large files":
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a warning against the hazards of cellphone radiation this week. Yes, the thing we are all addicted to and can't seem to put down is leaking electromagnetic radiation and now California has some guidance to safeguard the public.
The CDPH asks people to decrease their use of these devices and suggests keeping your distance when possible. "Although the science is still evolving, there are concerns among some public health professionals and members of the public regarding long-term, high use exposure to the energy emitted by cell phones," said CDPH director Dr. Karen Smith.
The warning comes after findings were offered up this week from a 2009 department document, which was published after an order from the Sacramento Superior Court. A year ago, UC Berkeley professor Joel Moskowitz initiated a lawsuit to get the department to release the findings after he started looking into whether mobile phone use increased the risk of tumors. A draft of the document was released in March, but the final release is more extensive.
Separately, a new study has linked non-ionizing radiation to an increased risk of miscarriage:
A study of real-world exposure to non-ionizing radiation from magnetic fields in pregnant women found a significantly higher rate of miscarriage, providing new evidence regarding their potential health risks. The Kaiser Permanente study was published today in the journal Scientific Reports (Nature Publishing Group).
Non-ionizing radiation from magnetic fields is produced when electric devices are in use and electricity is flowing. It can be generated by a number of environmental sources, including electric appliances, power lines and transformers, wireless devices and wireless networks. Humans are exposed to magnetic fields via close proximity to these sources while they are in use.
Exposure to Magnetic Field Non-Ionizing Radiation and the Risk of Miscarriage: A Prospective Cohort Study (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-16623-8) (DX)
Also at Environmental Working Group.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @10:47PM
someone mentions that high school experiments with wifi effects on sprouting plants
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 16, @10:47PM
The radiation isn't leaking, it's pouring - on purpose.
I find the miscarriage correlation plausible, but causation highly improbable - i.e. California moms-to-be who spend a lot of time on their cellphones might have a lot of reasons why they have more miscarriages than moms-to-be who spend less time on their cellphones. However, even a 1W transmitter held in the hand 24x7 wouldn't seem likely to do much.
EM field effects on health have been heavily studied since the 1960s - non-ionizing radiation is GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) until the heating effects kick in, even if the scientists doing the studies won't allow themselves to come to a conclusion that it is safe, yet.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @10:51PM (1 child)
The study measured low frequency magnetic fields: the monitoring device used could only measure up to 1000 Hz.
Mobile phones use frequencies that are 10,000 times higher. The physical effects of the two are as different as night and day. Using this study to claim that mobile phones are harmful is the pinnacle of incompetence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @11:12PM
Apparently you don't live in California, as you would know that Kaiser Permanente is synonymous with incompetence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 16, @11:01PM (1 child)
The mental health effects are probably more significant than the physical ones.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday December 16, @11:07PM
You mean too bloated to take selfies?
