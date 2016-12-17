Stories
World Health Organization Clashes With DEA on CBD; CBD May be an Effective Treatment for Psychosis

posted by martyb on Sunday December 17, @12:34AM
from the WHO? dept.
takyon writes:

The Schedule I status of cannabis and component compounds like cannabidiol (CBD) is being undermined yet again:

The US Drug Enforcement Administration has long held that the non-psychoactive component of marijuana, cannabidiol, is a schedule I drug. That is, a drug that has no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. But according to a preliminary report embraced by the World Health Organization this week, the DEA's long held stance is tripping.

In a preliminary report last month, the WHO's Expert Committee on Drug Dependence concluded—and WHO agreed—that clinical and pre-clinical studies of CBD show no evidence of a potential for users to abuse the drug or suffer any harms. Moreover, the experts found plenty of inklings that CBD has medical benefits, particularly for treating epilepsy. In its conclusion, the ECDD declared that the current data "does not justify scheduling of cannabidiol."

The ECDD's report is just a first glance, however. The committee, which is generally tasked with assessing which drugs should be internationally controlled (scheduled) and how, will take a more extensive look in May of 2018. Then, it will review cannabis overall, as well as other cannabis compounds.

CBD has shown promise in a trial as a treatment for psychosis:

An ingredient in cannabis called cannabidiol or CBD has shown promise in a clinical trial as a potential new treatment for psychosis, scientists said on Friday. Scientists conducted a small trial of people with psychosis and found patients treated with CBD had lower levels of psychotic symptoms than those who received a placebo. Psychosis is characterized by paranoia and hallucinations.

[...] In the trial, 88 patients with psychosis received either CBD or placebo for six weeks, alongside their existing antipsychotic medication. Beforehand and afterwards, the scientists assessed symptoms, functioning and cognitive performance, and the patients' psychiatrists rated their overall condition overall. "The study indicated that CBD may be effective in psychosis: patients treated with CBD showed a significant reduction in symptoms, and their treating psychiatrists rated them as having improved overall," said Philip McGuire, who co-led the trial.

Also at The Conversation.

Cannabidiol (CBD) as an Adjunctive Therapy in Schizophrenia: A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial (DOI: 10.1176/appi.ajp.2017.17030325) (DX)

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @12:51AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @12:51AM (#610816)

    I used to smoke weed and my first hand anecdotal experiences amongst a large peer group is that THC at least enhances psychosis.

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Sunday December 17, @01:07AM

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Sunday December 17, @01:07AM (#610818) Journal

      The main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. It can induce paranoia and anxiety and hallucinations and has been found in studies to increase the risk psychotic illness in people who regularly use potent forms of cannabis such as skunk.

      But its second major constituent, CBD, has the opposite effects to THC - leading scientists to think it might one day be useful as a treatment in mental health.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @01:25AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @01:25AM (#610822)

      I use it as a preventative treatment.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday December 17, @01:02AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday December 17, @01:02AM (#610817)

    You have an organization that doesn't have any skin in the game. You have another that gets a large part of it's funding, let alone it's entire reason to exist, not to mention the bonus bux due to "asset confiscation". WHO says "um, this is probably not a problem". DEA sez "NO, PROBLEM! NOTHING TO SEE HERE CITIZEN, MOVE ALONG!"

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @01:18AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @01:18AM (#610819)

      its confiscated stash so they can get high off the smoke.

      Sort of like the police gangbanging a prostitute after arresting them for prostitution.

      It's only illegal when the CITIZEN/PERP does it.

