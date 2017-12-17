from the it's-not-bricked-if-you-CAN-restore-it dept.
MacRumors reports Restoring a Bricked iMac Pro Requires a Second Mac and Configurator 2:
"If an iMac Pro becomes unresponsive and requires restoring, like if there's a power failure during a software update, there are a special set of instructions iMac Pro users must follow, which require a secondary Mac."
As outlined in an Apple Configurator 2 support page, an iMac Pro restore requires a second Mac running macOS High Sierra with internet access and Apple Configurator 2.6 or later installed.
[...] This restore process is similar to what must be done for an iPhone or iPad that is unresponsive, and it is necessary due to the extra security afforded by the Apple-designed T2 chip ... [which] integrates the system management controller, image signal processor for the camera, audio controller, SSD controller, a Secure Enclave, and a hardware encryption engine.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @08:56PM (2 children)
...they should throw in a Mac Mini.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @09:16PM
Now we know why Apple considers the Mac Mini to still be a very important part of their product lineup. It's to restart the iMac Pro.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Sunday December 17, @10:44PM
...and a brick.
Or an iBrick or whatever.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @09:02PM (3 children)
Don't macs just work?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @09:26PM
Until they don't.
Then you struggle to fix the damn thing because you have no access to the workings, because its supposed to "just work"
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday December 18, @03:25AM (1 child)
This video is old but if you've been using Macs for a while it's pretty funny. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks-N4rI_1RU [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Monday December 18, @05:11PM
Is it sad that I was sure where that link went even though I haven't seen this in a literal decade?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Bot on Sunday December 17, @09:10PM
A custom chip for AV I/O is very cool. No way for the CPU to meddle with streams. Truly, Apple makes the best telescreens.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday December 17, @09:19PM (4 children)
I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on. We have speed. We have a lot of other things but I‘m not sure you have the kind of security that you need.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @10:10PM
You got speed, man?!
(Score: 4, Touché) by coolgopher on Sunday December 17, @11:24PM
Bad troll. You're starting to make sense here. We expect better from our tRump! :)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:28AM (1 child)
When can we expect you to start an initiative to fund open hardware so that they can have the kind of security and knowledge about the devices they use that they deserve, Mr. President? Don't you agree that Mr. Obama's hour of code was not what we need? #MakeComputingGreatAgain
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday December 18, @06:37AM
Cool I'm going to go out and get myself a MCGA baseball cap made.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @09:30PM (3 children)
And that is why your neighborhood computer repair shop is in business because the repair shop has a second Mac which can be used to repair your bricked Mac.
Oh wait. No. The neighborhood computer repair shop went out of business because you people thought you would save a few dollars in labor costs by throwing out your broken Mac and buying a new one instead of paying someone to fix it.
Thank you cheap people for ruining your local economy and making an empty abandoned storefront into a neighborhood eyesore.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @11:00PM (1 child)
If you can get something working again by twiddling some bits, it wasn't "bricked".
The correct word is "borked".
A device that is bricked requires 1 of these:
- Send it back to the factory
- Swap out a piece of hardware
A need for soldering equipment at some point is a good indicator of "bricked".
.
The neighborhood computer repair shop went out of business because...
For decades, it's been difficult for independent operations to repair things.
Application-specific integrated circuits which are only available[1] from the manufacturer are a big reason.
Programmable devices which use in-house part numbers and for which the firmware is proprietary are a related wrinkle.
Schematics|service data have been difficult to get from many manufacturers for even longer than that.
(This stands in contrast to the first generation of television sets where the schematic was glued to the interior of the case.)
[1] This assumes that they will even sell them to you.
In many cases, it's cheaper|easier to buy a new widget (with the latest features) than it is to get the old thing repaired.
...and we old farts who have replaced burned-out horizontal output transformers smile broadly when uploading software to a device qualifies as a "repair".
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @08:32AM
- Connect a JTAG debugger.
Usually things are still considered bricked even when they can be unbricked with a JTAG debugger.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Tuesday December 19, @04:03PM
It's not Macs that did that (or at least not Macs alone...); it's cheap Dells and netbooks and Chromebooks and tablets. You buy a device for $400, and if anything breaks it's $200 just for the replacement part because everything is soldered to the motherboard to make it a half a millimeter thinner. If it breaks within a year, you send it back under warranty; if it lasts past the warranty period you're better off buying a new one than paying for parts and labor that's going to cost almost as much.
But that's nothing new or unexpected either. You used to be able to make a good living repairing AM radios, but today when you can buy a new radio for under $5, you'd only repair an antique, and you'd probably have trouble finding someone to do it.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday December 17, @09:40PM (8 children)
(Score: 4, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday December 17, @10:36PM (3 children)
It's very hard to see things that aren't there. Because you don't see them, you have to ask yourself, are they there? And sometimes they aren't.
And people are so busy, nobody looks at the articles. But a very smart person wrote under the article: what about Montana? What about Wyoming? What about the Dakotas, North and South? What about West Virginia? No Apple stores there, folks. Whole states forgotten by our coastal elites. It's great if you're in California. Even with the fires, it's great out there. And it's great in New York. Believe me, I know. But the middle of our great country has been forgotten. By Apple, by the Dems, by RamiK. I didn't forget. We need all the parts of our country. Maybe, probably, even Puerto Rico. Even the U.S. Virgin Islands. Who knew we had islands that were still virgin? It was news to me too. And after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, they're not so virgin. They look like they've been gang raped. But we're doing a great job there. But where's the Apple store? There isn't one, folks. Maybe there should be. After they get houses and electricity. 🇺🇸
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday December 18, @12:09AM (1 child)
Sorry, but you should rather say "It's great if you're in certain parts of California". And even then you're wrong, because the Apple stores are inconvenient to get to and expensive. Shiny, I'll grant.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @12:51AM
Apple is very politically correct, but they didn't forget the Republican parts of California. They have stores in Orange County, where I held a beautiful, beautiful rally. They have one in Fresno, people love me there, I felt like I was in Harrisburg. Tremendous rally in Fresno, from where we get a lot of our fruits & vegetables. And nuts. They have a store in Temecula, I have huge support in Temecula, my supporters held a terrific rally at the Duck Pond. Without me, I wish I'd been there. Maybe I'll go there. And there's an Apple store in Sacramento, I have my campaign headquarters in Sacramento. Because it's the capital. But also because I have fabulous support there.
Let me tell you, the folks in California are doing a very smart thing. They're splitting it into three states. Splitting it before the big earthquake splits it. Into Northern California, Southern California, and California. Two of which will be very, very solidly Republican. And all of which will have plenty of Apple stores. They have to make money, they're in business to make money. And having a lot of stores costs a lot of money.
California has a good number of Apple stores. But what about, as I said, our heartland? What about Puerto Rico and our Virgin Islands? What about Saipan? What about the CNMI? What about Guam? I haven't forgotten them. I just signed what we call the NDAA, it's going to be tremendous for the economy of Guam. To bring in 4,000 workers from other countries with what we call H-2B visas. To spend $355 million on our military INFRASTRUCTURE on Guam. To make it PERFECTO. So our people on Guam will be protected from LITTLE ROCKET MAN. Who, as you know, has been threatening them a lot. Believe me, it's going to be very safe, one of the safest places in the entire world. And Apple will be very foolish if they don't put in a store. Very foolish. 🇺🇸
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:20AM
What about Antarctica?
I known of a support call from Antarctic. Told him to take it in to his local store for repair. He responded in 6 months, once he gets home.
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Sunday December 17, @11:24PM (2 children)
That's a long drive for a lot of people. Sounds like Apple should have come up with a proper recovery disk or at least a recovery partition.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday December 18, @01:06AM (1 child)
Hold the Option key during boot
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday December 18, @01:39AM
But apparently it isn't a fully capable recovery partition or you wouldn't need the second Mac.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @11:31PM
So how many Apple stores (with repair capability) are there in USA? Your list is about 200.
Compare to:
Seeing the USA in your Chevrolet -- 4,200 dealers
Driven a Ford lately? -- 5,000 Ford dealers
Apple has a long way to go.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Sunday December 17, @11:26PM (2 children)
From the page with the instructions:
- Verify: You can connect to the Internet.
No internet, or Apple unwilling to provide what you need, maybe because you installed "unauthorized" things before? Sort of how the logic board serial reflashing process became an online-only thing after about 2012.
- Wait for the process to complete.
How long would that be, in a spot where you don't have hipster-enabling bandwidth?
Until now, it used to be that you could extract the "InstallESD.dmg" out of the installers and keep it for off-line maintenance. That's of no more use, it seems...
Not that I'm in the market for a new Mac at the moment, but these sort of things will keep me away for good after decades of being an Apple user since the ][+. My old but trusty 2006 MBP finally crapped out earlier this year and I had to pick a replacement: I opted for a refurb 2009 (*) Unibody, because I don't want to put up with all this (and I already had a traumatizing experience when my newer 2012 RMBP's RAM failed), but when that option with the good old stuff trickles out, it's "Auf Nimmerwiederseh'n".
(*) I would've taken a late 2011 Quadcore, but with the ATI chips from 2010 on, it's not a matter of "if", but "when" they fail.
(Score: 2) by RedBear on Monday December 18, @02:57PM (1 child)
I wrote a different post below that was more snarky. In this one I'll just point out that the secure boot options can be disabled, so if you don't like the boot security features you shouldn't have to ever encounter this issue. You can still extract your installer disk image and make a recovery USB or whatever, if that's what you want.
I don't see this as a good reason to stop being an Apple user. There are various other reasons that are as good or better.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday December 18, @10:30PM
Note that I wrote "these sort of things will keep me away", not "this particular thing". For one, the number of hoops we are made to jump through to craft a system to our liking is steadily increasing, especially if we have to cater for things outside of the hipster universe. Today, I got surprised by an e-mail with a purchase order. A customer's external device was discontinued and I have to make a newer one fit - this is on FFS Tiger, which runs the main application in, hold your breath, Classic. If the customer had to entirely upgrade the system, that would be a multi-million job with all the mandatory V&V and paperwork, because it's a controlled market (medical). To reasonably build for that, I need XCode 3.2, which is completely no-go past Mavericks. I have that on my refurb Mac, but it already was a nightmare to get it going - and I can be glad that the machine doesn't (officially) work past El Capitan, so I don't run the risk of being locked out of my work by some automatic (High Sierra, or anything else?!) file system conversion.
If you want to call it "conspiration theory", this looks to me like the path to take the end users' power away to set up their own system and force them into subscription dependencies. Further elaborating on this will eventually need its own essay.
The other thing has been the service nightmare I've experienced with my RMBP when the RAM failed. I ended up finding a replacement logic board literally on the other side of the world, and (with the needed assistance of a top-grade Wiha Pentalobe screwdriver) it's back in service, but never again shall I spend such a ridiculous amount of money on stuff with all the components being soldered down BGAs. There's no excuse, because I know how it works with the T-Thinkpads: FRU number into the search bar, two or three clicks, and the machine is back in business within 48 hours (though that gets worse too, these days. see "conspiration theory" above).
(Score: 2) by RedBear on Monday December 18, @02:40AM (2 children)
Guys, guys... GUYS! GUUUUUYYYYSSSS!!!
PHHHWWEEEETT!
Guys...
The secure boot stuff can be easily disabled [twitter.com] in a preference pane in System Preferences if you no likey. Presumedly the machine would then be bootable from external media or any of the other things you can do to recover any other Mac. And this should only be encountered when something crazy happens like losing power in the middle of a system update that somehow leaves the system unbootable to even Safe Mode or Single User Mode. Which is not something I've ever encountered in 15 years of Mac administration and maintenance except in cases where hardware needed to be replaced anyway. You do have your desktop computer on a UPS, right?
Base price of the iMac Pro is $5k, going up to $13k. Likelihood is that almost all owners of such a pro-oriented machine will either already have a second Mac of some kind or know someone who does.
You may now return to your currently scheduled (over?)reaction.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday December 18, @07:01AM (1 child)
If it don't boot how do you access System Preferences? Most of the bears I've known would just rip the damn thing apart then go looking for honey or bacon.
(Score: 2) by RedBear on Monday December 18, @02:44PM
Or bacon... glazed with maple syrup.
My presumption is that if you're the kind of person who doesn't like the idea of secure boot you will have disabled those security features already and therefore should never encounter the recovery problem. And since it's easily disable-able it's not a good reason to avoid buying a Mac if you already like Macs.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @04:18AM (3 children)
While you can use a Linux Live CD to fix a borked Windows PC, that's not an official Microsoft method.
(Score: 1) by WillR on Monday December 18, @03:40PM (1 child)
Bricked means "can't be fixed without hardware modification", not "the OS needs to be reinstalled from external media".
(Yes, I'm going to keep tilting at that windmill.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @04:29PM
yeah I thought bricked meant no cursor.
Not even "insert system disk or other boot media"
Seems like recovery is possible by having a local storage device with a working image. sort of like having a system disk.
too bad they dont want people controlling those aspects of their hardware unless you happen to own another licensed computer.
don't they let you make backups or does that also have to go into some clowd?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @05:35PM
There's been an official M$ way since the XP days, the recovery console that gives you a shell to run commands among other things.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by opinionated_science on Monday December 18, @02:32PM (1 child)
But , Apple has done a really neat thing - Internet recovery.
If you have a *wired* network , the Mac Pro will phone home and reload the OS that came with the original device.
Seriously, that's cool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @04:02PM
It would be cooler if I could access the same image on my own home network with that file server I made with the 10gb ethernet and stuff that is cool, so that I can learn how it all works and be good at it and...
I don't need the internet to install a local file image, ok? My internet is 10mb down 1mb up; slower than most cities on that list above of where the apple stores are.
There are people out there that actually still try to learn how it works, since 3 hours of learning can save lots of "I pressed the button but it still doesn't work" problems later in life.
