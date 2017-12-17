from the small-study dept.
Drinking a cup of hot tea at least once a day may be linked to a significantly lower risk of developing the serious eye condition, glaucoma, finds a small study published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.
But drinking decaffeinated and caffeinated coffee, decaffeinated tea, iced tea and soft drinks doesn't seem to make any difference to glaucoma risk, the findings show.
[...] After taking account of potentially influential factors, such as diabetes and smoking, hot tea-drinkers were 74 per cent less likely to have glaucoma.
But no such associations were found for coffee -- caffeinated or decaffeinated -- decaffeinated tea, iced tea or soft drinks.
This is an observational study so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the absolute numbers of those with glaucoma were small. Information on when glaucoma had been diagnosed was also unavailable.
Connie M Wu, Annie M Wu, Victoria L Tseng, Fei Yu, Anne L Coleman. Frequency of a diagnosis of glaucoma in individuals who consume coffee, tea and/or soft drinks. British Journal of Ophthalmology, 2017; DOI: 10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-310924
Source: http://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/drinking-hot-tea-every-day-linked-to-lower-glaucoma-risk/
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 17, @11:59PM (9 children)
Coffee, no association.
Cold tea, no association.
Hot tea without caffeine, no association.
Hot tea with caffeine, association.
https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/882:_Significant [explainxkcd.com]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday December 18, @12:04AM (7 children)
TFS is practically a transcript from this XKCD, substituting beverage flavors for jelly bean flavors.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:15AM (3 children)
This is probably why we have a heart attack drug approved only for black people. It didn't pass muster with the FDA until non-blacks were excluded from the statistics, and then... a drug that can be marketed and sold!
Not that there couldn't be something to the tea though. Suppose that a particular bit of DNA increases the chance of glaucoma. It also makes you crave hot caffeinated tea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:48AM (1 child)
If you are a Brit, chances are you already have a hot tea daily. Follow the money to whatever large English Tea Company funded the study?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @06:37AM
What kind of British guy drinks Diet Coke, or iced tea, or coffee? A wacky one. A nut job. The normal ones, as you know, they have their hot tea. Glaucoma is a HORRIFIC thing, it's like somebody grabbed your eyeballs and squeezed. Pure torture! Maybe, probably, it can make anybody LOSE HIS MIND. How can anyone go through that without going a little screwy? And it makes a guy go blind. And this blind, crazy guy is going to do the tea ceremony every morning & afternoon? I don't think so, folks.
You do this science in America, I'll tell you what you'll find. The guys who don't drink coffee are sick, or bad guys. And a lot are unemployed LOSERS. They're not sick losers because they don't drink coffee. They don't drink coffee because they're sick losers. While I became very successful in business and in politics, and enjoy MAGNIFICENT health, without ever touching coffee.
This is easy stuff, folks. Sometimes I wonder about the science people. Maybe, probably, you people don't want to hear this, but it's overrated. I think a lot of science is very overrated.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by TK on Monday December 18, @06:20PM
Interesting if true. Citation needed.
The fleas have smaller fleas, upon their backs to bite them, and those fleas have lesser fleas, and so ad infinitum
(Score: 5, Insightful) by FatPhil on Monday December 18, @05:28AM (2 children)
I wouldn't be surprised if a korean team were to release a paper saying that kimchi's good for reducing glaucoma risk as soon as they see this paper exists.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday December 18, @06:30AM
Really...I was wondering if maybe the Wu and Yu families were involved in Tea plantations and/or marketing.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @11:25PM
Whether we are from the city or the country, and whether we are black or brown or yellow or white, you've heard it before, we all bleed the same red blood. If we are to make America great again, we must reduce, rather than highlight, issues of race in this country. I want to make race disappear as a factor in government and governance.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Monday December 18, @05:50PM
> Cold tea, no association.
Cold Tea in reverse, Psycastria.
(OK, I admit there's no one who's going to get that. The game Psycastria got its theme song by taking Andy Robinson's "Cold Tea" and playing it backwards. Got its gameplay by taking Andrew Braybrook's "Uridium" and just ripping it off, so at least it was consistent.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcEE4IcO0D0 [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53HEFvFPLLY [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bogsnoticus on Monday December 18, @12:15AM (4 children)
If drinking tea reduces the risk of it, and smoking MJ is a treatment for glaucoma, then surely drinking "green" tea is the best, all-round solution?
Genius by birth. Evil by choice.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday December 18, @07:24AM (2 children)
It's specifically hot tea from C. sinensis they're thinking of. If I had to guess at a mechanism of action I'd say it's the heat increasing circulation a bit plus L-theanine and all those delicious polyphenols doing their thing. I drink 2-4 cups a day so may be a little biased, of course...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @05:49PM (1 child)
"But drinking ... decaffeinated tea ... doesn't seem to make any difference to glaucoma risk, the findings show."
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday December 19, @04:51AM
That doesn't mean the caffeine itself is the causative agent though. Very few things in nature are that simple. Suppose the caffeine is synergizing with something else?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @02:03PM
Haha. Just what I was thinking. I usually have a cup of tea, earl grey, hot to start the day, then switch to green tea in the afternoon (which has less caffeine), and finally green herb in the evening. It sounds like I can rest assured I will never be at risk for glaucoma!
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday December 18, @01:14AM
Thanks, I'll be here all week. Try the veal!
(Score: 2) by Geotti on Monday December 18, @04:05PM
n/t
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @06:26PM
dunno. the problem seems to be sugar for glaucoma. at least for some.
sugar is the ev1l of the world. (not really).
getting your vitamin A is what keeps your eyes going, so it is said, so eat your liver .. oh and wear sunglasses.
absorbing photon volumes seems to deplete your vitamin stash.
however, sugar is goood for the brain; you dont need to to chew too much AND you get lots of energy in a small package.
so if you think you have seen it all and don't mind being a bit blind, then by all means, go high on sugar and compile all those in-sights into usable data : )
also, and this is a maybe a wrong personal observation, with sugar being a nice white crystalline substance, any contamination that will give you diarrhea is
much more spotable then a bad worm-egg-virus-bacteria flavored street stall curry : )
